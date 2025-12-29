High School

Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Top 10 Rankings - Dec. 29, 2025

Dunbar D.C. enters at No. 10 while the rest of the District's Top 10 remains in place as we head to 2026

Derek Toney

Dunbar has made its season debut in the Washington D.C. Top 10 rankings after an 8-1 start.
Dunbar has made its season debut in the Washington D.C. Top 10 rankings after an 8-1 start. / Dunbar DC Athletics

Paul Laurence Dunbar enters the latest High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 poll.

The Crimson Tide enter at No. 10 as Saint John’s College maintains the No. 1 position. Sidwell Friends School, Archbishop Carroll, Jackson-Reed and Gonzaga College complete the Top 5.

Calvin Coolidge, Friendship Technology Prep, Theodore Roosevelt, Saint Albans School joins Dunbar in the second 5.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 9-2

The Cadets are in the Junior Orange Bowl Classic semifinals in Florida.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 5-4

The Quakers defeated Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic in New York.

3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 9-3

The Lions defeated Oak Ridge (Fla.) at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic.and Archbishop Wood (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland.

4. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-4

The Tigers will play Plainfield (N.J.) at the Governor’s Challenge.

5. GONZAGA COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-3

The Eagles defeated Iona Prep (N.Y.). 65-52.

6. CALVIN COOLIDGE 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-3

The Colts return to action at Eastern on Jan. 5.

7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 6-7

The Titans split two games at the Governor’s Challenge.

8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 10-2

The Rough Riders play at The Battle In The Bull tourney in North Carolina after claiming the In The Water Tournament title in Maryland. 

9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 6-1

The Bulldogs will play Centennial (Calif.) at the Holiday Classic of the Palm   Beaches in Florida after defeating True North Classical Academy (Fla.).

10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 8-1

The Crimson Tide return to action Jan. 5 at Anacostia.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Washington DC