Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Top 10 Rankings - Dec. 29, 2025
Paul Laurence Dunbar enters the latest High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 poll.
The Crimson Tide enter at No. 10 as Saint John’s College maintains the No. 1 position. Sidwell Friends School, Archbishop Carroll, Jackson-Reed and Gonzaga College complete the Top 5.
Calvin Coolidge, Friendship Technology Prep, Theodore Roosevelt, Saint Albans School joins Dunbar in the second 5.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-2
The Cadets are in the Junior Orange Bowl Classic semifinals in Florida.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 5-4
The Quakers defeated Bergen Catholic (N.J.) at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic in New York.
3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 9-3
The Lions defeated Oak Ridge (Fla.) at the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic.and Archbishop Wood (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland.
4. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 5-4
The Tigers will play Plainfield (N.J.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
5. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-3
The Eagles defeated Iona Prep (N.Y.). 65-52.
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-3
The Colts return to action at Eastern on Jan. 5.
7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 6-7
The Titans split two games at the Governor’s Challenge.
8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 10-2
The Rough Riders play at The Battle In The Bull tourney in North Carolina after claiming the In The Water Tournament title in Maryland.
9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 6-1
The Bulldogs will play Centennial (Calif.) at the Holiday Classic of the Palm Beaches in Florida after defeating True North Classical Academy (Fla.).
10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-1
The Crimson Tide return to action Jan. 5 at Anacostia.