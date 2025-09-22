High School

Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025

Milford Mill climbs to No. 4; Concordia Prep and Gilman enter the Top 10

Derek Toney

Concordia Prep has bounced back from a slow start to crack this week's Baltimore Metro Top 10, at No. 7.
Concordia Prep has bounced back from a slow start to crack this week's Baltimore Metro Top 10, at No. 7. / Concordia Prep Football

A  topsy-turvy weekend in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference has caused a shakeup in this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10.

St. Frances maintains the No. 1 spot with Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh School at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Milford Mill moves up to fourth while Loyola Blakefield slides down to No. 5 after being routed by McDonogh School.

Arundel, which outlasted Anne Arundel County (Md.) league rival Broadneck, is sixth. After knocking previously undefeated Mount Saint Joseph, Concordia Prep enters the poll at No. 7. 

Mount St. Joseph, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Gilman School complete the Top 10. Gilman enters after handing then-No. 10 St. Mary’s its first setback. 

Two ranked matchups are on tap this week with Archbishop Spalding visiting Gilman and Loyola hosting Concordia.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Hewlett Sports Academy, 66-0

This week: vs. Prep Sports Academy (Ala.), Sept. 26

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Calvert Hall College, 56-14

This week: at No. 10 Gilman School, Sept. 26

3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 48-29

This week: at Saint Mary’s, Sept. 26

4. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Perry Hall, 59-0

This week: at Catonsville, Sept. 26

5. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 2-2

Last week: Lost to No. 3 McDonogh School, 48-29

This week: vs. No. 7 Concordia Prep, Sept. 26

6. ARUNDEL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Broadneck, 49-48

This week: vs. Old Mill, Sept. 26

7. CONCORDIA PREP

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Mount St. Joseph, 7-6

This week: at No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, Sept. 26

8. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 4-1

Last week: Lost to Concordia Prep, 7-6

This week: vs. Calvert Hall College, Sept. 27

9. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 30-2

This week: at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Sept. 26

10. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 2-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 St. Mary’s, 6-0

This week: vs. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 26

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland