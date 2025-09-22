Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
A topsy-turvy weekend in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference has caused a shakeup in this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10.
St. Frances maintains the No. 1 spot with Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh School at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Milford Mill moves up to fourth while Loyola Blakefield slides down to No. 5 after being routed by McDonogh School.
Arundel, which outlasted Anne Arundel County (Md.) league rival Broadneck, is sixth. After knocking previously undefeated Mount Saint Joseph, Concordia Prep enters the poll at No. 7.
Mount St. Joseph, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Gilman School complete the Top 10. Gilman enters after handing then-No. 10 St. Mary’s its first setback.
Two ranked matchups are on tap this week with Archbishop Spalding visiting Gilman and Loyola hosting Concordia.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore area football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Hewlett Sports Academy, 66-0
This week: vs. Prep Sports Academy (Ala.), Sept. 26
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Calvert Hall College, 56-14
This week: at No. 10 Gilman School, Sept. 26
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 48-29
This week: at Saint Mary’s, Sept. 26
4. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Perry Hall, 59-0
This week: at Catonsville, Sept. 26
5. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 2-2
Last week: Lost to No. 3 McDonogh School, 48-29
This week: vs. No. 7 Concordia Prep, Sept. 26
6. ARUNDEL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Broadneck, 49-48
This week: vs. Old Mill, Sept. 26
7. CONCORDIA PREP
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Mount St. Joseph, 7-6
This week: at No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, Sept. 26
8. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 4-1
Last week: Lost to Concordia Prep, 7-6
This week: vs. Calvert Hall College, Sept. 27
9. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 30-2
This week: at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Sept. 26
10. GILMAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 2-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 St. Mary’s, 6-0
This week: vs. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 26