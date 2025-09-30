Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
After impressive road victories, Calvert Hall College and Old Mill have earned a spot in the latest High School on SI Baltimore metro football Top 10 rankings.
After back-to-back blowout losses to La Salle College (Pa.) and three-time reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champion Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall (No. 7) rebounded with a 28-14 win at then-No. 8 Mount Saint Joseph.
Old Mill put together a rousing second half to dominate 2024 Maryland Class 3A state champ and then-No. 6 Arundel (42-9) to debut at No. 6. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1 in the Baltimore Top 10, followed by Spalding, McDonogh School, Milford Mill Academy and Loyola Blakefield.
Concordia Prep (No. 8), Mount Saint Joseph (9th) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (No. 10) join Old Mill and Calvert Hall in the second 5.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore metro football Top 10:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 3-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. The First Academy (Fla.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 3
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Gilman School, 42-0
This week: vs. St. Mary’s, Oct. 3
3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Mary’s, 41-0
This week: vs. No. 9 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 3
4. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Catonsville, 61-0
This week: at Franklin, Oct. 3
5. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Concordia Prep, 33-16
This week: at Gilman School, Oct. 4
6. OLD MILL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Arundel, 42-9
This week: at North County, Oct. 3
7. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Mount Saint Joseph, 28-14
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 3 McDonogh School, Oct. 10)
8. CONCORDIA PREP
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-3
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 33-16
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 11)
9. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-2
Last week: Lost to Calvert Hall College, 28-14
This week: at No. 3 McDonogh School, Oct. 3
10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 50-6
This week: vs. Lake Clifton, Oct. 3