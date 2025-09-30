High School

Baltimore Metro High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025

Derek Toney

Calvert Hall has earned its way back into the Baltimore Metro Top 10 after dropping then-No. 8 Mount St. Joseph.
After impressive road victories, Calvert Hall College and Old Mill have earned a spot in the latest High School on SI Baltimore metro football Top 10 rankings.

After back-to-back blowout losses to La Salle College (Pa.) and three-time reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference champion Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall (No. 7) rebounded with a 28-14 win at then-No. 8 Mount Saint Joseph. 

Old Mill put together a rousing second half to dominate 2024 Maryland Class 3A state champ and then-No. 6 Arundel (42-9) to debut at No. 6. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1 in the Baltimore Top 10, followed by Spalding, McDonogh School, Milford Mill Academy and Loyola Blakefield.

Concordia Prep (No. 8), Mount Saint Joseph (9th) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (No. 10) join Old Mill and Calvert Hall in the second 5. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Baltimore metro football Top 10:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 3-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. The First Academy (Fla.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 3 

2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Gilman School, 42-0

This week: vs. St. Mary’s, Oct. 3

3. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Mary’s, 41-0

This week: vs. No. 9 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 3

4. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Catonsville, 61-0

This week: at Franklin, Oct. 3

5. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Concordia Prep, 33-16

This week: at Gilman School, Oct. 4 

6. OLD MILL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Arundel, 42-9

This week: at North County, Oct. 3

7. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Mount Saint Joseph, 28-14

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 3 McDonogh School, Oct. 10)

8. CONCORDIA PREP

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-3

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Loyola Blakefield, 33-16

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 2 Archbishop Spalding, Oct. 11)

9. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-2

Last week: Lost to Calvert Hall College, 28-14

This week: at No. 3 McDonogh School, Oct. 3

10. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 50-6

This week: vs. Lake Clifton, Oct. 3

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

