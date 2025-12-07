Five Takeaways from Day 3 of the Pennsylvania Football State Championships
It would be unfair to Avonworth to say that the Antelopes’ win in the PIAA Class 3A title championship game Saturday was their program announcing they belong among the elite programs in Pennsylvania.
Avonworth thumped every opponent on its schedule – including schools in larger classifications – on its way to a 15-0 season. On Saturday, the Antelopes got revenge on Northwestern Lehigh, which beat Avonworth in the state championship game last year, with a 31-7 win at Cumberland Valley High School.
The Antelopes outscored their opponents by a total margin of 590-142.
In the Class 6A game, La Salle College won its rematch with Central Catholic from Week Zero. Here are five takeaways from the final day of the Pennsylvania football season.
No dragons left to slay
Avonworth showed during non-conference play that it was a group motivated to find its way back to the PIAA final. The Antelopes beat Aliquippa, the eventual WPIAL 4A champion, 23-7 in Week 2. Avonworth followed that up by thumping defending WPIAL 4A champion 41-14 the following week.
The Antelopes played in the most difficult conference in the WPIAL’s Class 3A, the Western Hills Conference. Including Avonworth, five times from the Antelopes’ conference made the district playoffs.
The Antelopes had played in the state championship game twice before. Avonworth took a 74-7 loss against Southern Columbia in the 2019 Class 2A title game and the Antelopes lost to Northwestern Lehigh, 36-33, in the title game last season.
Avonworth’s win over Northwestern Lehigh snapped the Tigers’ 31-game winning streak.
East vs. West
Pennsylvania natives love to debate the merits of whether they prefer to go to Sheetz or Wawa’s, which are two prominent gas stations throughout the commonwealth. La Salle College quarterback Gavin Sidwar put his two cents in after the Explorers knocked off the Vikings, 34-20.
Sidwar, a Mizzou commit, wrote on X @Wawa > @Sheetz. Sidwar passed for 188 yards and threw touchdowns.
Can District 12 dominance be broken up?
Class 6A football has been dominated by teams from District 12 since the PIAA chose to expand to six classes in 2016. La Salle College’s win came on the heels of three consecutive wins by St. Joseph’s Prep.
St. Joseph’s Prep also won in 2016 and three straight from 2018-2020. District 12’s dominance was broken up by a pair of strong WPIAL teams. In 2017, Pine-Richland was led by former Notre Dame, Boston College and Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who led the Rams by the Hawks.
Mt. Lebanon, led by future Navy standouts Eli Heidenreich and Alec Tecza, tripped up St. Joseph’s Prep in 2021.
Jones sets PIAA record for receiving yards
Avonworth quarterback Carson Bellinger had a reliable target to help the Antelopes pick up a win. Sophomore wide receiver Jaden Jones caught a 53-yard touchdown pass on Avonworth’s first play from scrimmage.
Jones finished with 187 receiving yards.
O’Brien’s big day
First impressions are important. Finding a way to leave a lasting one is even more impressive. La Salle College senior defensive back Joey O’Brien intercepted three passes and returned one for a score.
O’Brien also caught 10 passes for 98 yards and threw for a touchdown pass for the Explorers.
