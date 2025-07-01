Bez Mbeng Signs with Golden State Warriors After Historic Ivy League Career
From Ivy League Star to NBA Hopeful
During his college basketball career at Yale, Bez Mbeng was a three-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year.
Mbeng, a 6-foot-4 guard who played his high school basketball at Our Lady of Good Counsel, was also named the Ivy League’s Player of the Year last season and guided the Bulldogs to three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
Golden State Opportunity in the Summer League
Although the Potomac, Maryland native was not selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, Mbeng will still have a chance to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA.
Mbeng has signed a free agent contract with the Golden State Warriors and will play in the NBA Summer League.
“After a great discussion with my agency, I am very excited to be joining the Warriors for summer league,” said Mbeng, who recorded 1, 189 career points at Yale. “It has always been my dream to be in the NBA, and I am grateful to be given this next opportunity.”
Mbeng will join the Warriors on July 5th, 6th and 8th for the California Classic at the Chase Center. The OLGC product is also scheduled to play in the NBA Summer League July 10-20 in Las Vegas at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. All 30 NBA teams will participate in the 11-day event, which features 75 games and will broadcast across ESPN networks and NBA TV.
Historic Career at Yale
Mbeng became the first ever Ivy League player to win both the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. He led the nation with three triple-doubles and was one of just six active players with multiple career triple-doubles. He also scored double figures in 23 games this past season and graduated as Yale’s all-time leader in career steals with 195. His 449 assists rank second in program history.
Proud Roots at Good Counsel
G.J. Kissal, who coached Mbeng at Good Counsel, said he was “elated” to find out that his former player would have an opportunity to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA.
“I’m very proud of him,” said Kissal. “He keeps his head down, blocks out the noise and works. Couldn’t happen for a better person.”