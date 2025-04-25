Bishop McNamara's Vanessa Harris follows in father’s footsteps
Sports in the Harris household is a family affair.
Bishop McNamara High School senior guard Vanessa Harris played an integral role in the Mustangs’ successful 2024-25 campaign.
The Forestville, Maryland private school girls' basketball team finished No. 1 in the High School On SI national rankings and were crowned “Queens of the Court.”
Harris, who has already signed to play college basketball at the University of Rhode Island, helped lead Bishop McNamara (30-2) to an unbeaten record in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference while guiding the Mustangs to their second straight Maryland Private School championship through a brutal 32-game schedule.
The Mustangs squared off against conference rivals such as Bishop Ireton, St. John’s and Paul VI along with national powerhouse programs like IMG Academy and Mater Dei.
“It was pretty tough,” Harris said about her team’s schedule. “We traveled to Arizona for the Tournament of Champions and we played other nationally ranked teams so I thought that made us better for the conference.”
Harris, who was named first team all-conference, played on a loaded Bishop McNamara squad that included multiple Division 1 recruits.
Vanessa’s father, Gregory Harris, was a standout basketball player at nationally renowned DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland back in the 1990’s. “My junior year we were preseason No. 1 in the country,” recalled Gregory Harris. “We took the picture for USA Today.”
Gregory Harris, who now serves as Bishop McNamara’s girls junior varsity head coach, played for legendary DeMatha head coach Morgan Wootten who is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Harris, who was a two-year starter at DeMatha, emerged as a floor leader during his senior campaign where he guided the Stags to a 31-5 record including an appearance in the Washington City Title Game.
“We had a really good team,” Harris remembered, “and we got off to a fabulous start that year.”
Harris, who scored 23 points to lead DeMatha over rival Gonzaga in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship, was selected to participate in the 1996 Capital Classic High School All-Star Basketball Game at what was then called the USAir Arena.
“I felt honored,” said Harris. “I was excited for the opportunity to play in that big game.”
On Saturday, Vanessa Harris will follow in her father’s footsteps when she competes in the 52nd annual Capital Classic which is featuring an inaugural girls game this year. “I’m really excited,” she said.
Vanessa’s aunt and Gregory’s sister, Veronica Harris, was a standout student-athlete at the now defunct La Reine High School where she competed in basketball and track and field.
Veronica Harris, who ran track at Seton Hall University, is enshrined in Bishop McNamara’s Athletic Hall of Fame. “Hopefully, Vanessa gets a plaque there,” said Gregory Harris.
Like father, like daughter.
Gregory Harris played college basketball at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland for legendary head coach Jim Phelan who is enshrined in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
“I tell people all the time,” Harris admitted, “I was fortunate enough to play for two Hall of Famers which a lot of people can’t say.”
Harris enjoyed a storied college basketball career at Mount St. Mary’s where he ranks among the program’s all-time leaders in points, assists and steals. He averaged 17 points and dished out 132 assists during his senior campaign and led the program to an appearance in the 1999 NCAA Tournament. He was inducted into the Mount St. Mary’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.
Meanwhile, Vanessa Harris will head off to college this summer and looks forward to playing at the next level.
“I’m honestly excited,” she said. “Alot of people will tell you college is much harder and I’m ready to experience it. I want to overcome all these obstacles.”
Vanessa Harris was recruited by numerous Division 1 college programs including Georgetown and Arizona but opted for Rhode Island who competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“I just had a great time on my visit,” she said, “and I’m ready to start a new chapter.”