Blake vs. Northwest: 2025 Montgomery County Boys Basketball Championship Game Preview
The Montgomery County High School Boys Basketball Championship Game will take place on Wednesday night, as Blake will take on Northwest at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland.
Blake (20-1) has been the top Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) boys basketball team this season. The Bengals have a star player in sophomore and DeMatha transfer Baba Oladotun, who is currently the top-ranked sophomore in the entire country. The 6-foot-9 Silver Spring native has impressed many with his scoring abilities to the point where Division I offers are already rolling in. Blake head coach Desmin Wade has led his team to the county championship for the first time.
Meanwhile, Northwest (17-3) made the title game after winning a coin toss against Whitman (17-3). Nevertheless, the Jaguars have also had a remarkable season under first-year head coach CJ Jenkins. Northwest went a perfect 8-0 in 4A Region West play. Top players on the Jaguars include leading scorer and senior Anthony Wells (10.8 PPG), as well as fellow senior and forward Alexander Greenfield (10.7 PPG) and junior guard Jaylin Ouattara.
Last year, Bethesda-Chevy Chase beat Magruder, 75-65, in the Montgomery County Boys Basketball Championship Game. The Barons overcame a five-point deficit late in regulation to force overtime and beat the Colonels.