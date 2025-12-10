High School

Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Kentucky boys high school basketball final score

CJ Vafiadis

Lloyd Memorial Juggernauts vs Cooper Jaguars - Mar 18, 2025 / Wayne Litmer

The 2025 Kentucky high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Kentucky high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Apollo 63, Trinity (Whitesville) 50

Ashland Blazer 82, Boyd County 69

Atherton 69, Doss 26

Barren County 65, Russellville 46

Bath County 75, Fairview 36

Bell County 82, Harlan 42

Bellevue 79, Heritage (Florence) 46

Bethlehem 64, Washington County 56

Bishop Brossart 74, New Richmond, OH 48

Bowling Green 85, Elizabethtown 70

Boyle County 66, Paul Laurence Dunbar 45

Bracken County 83, Menifee County 58

Bullitt East 75, Henry County 59

Burgin 59, Casey County 44

Butler 87, Central 44

Caldwell County 75, Madisonville-North Hopkins 58

Calvary Christian 58, Dayton 31

Campbell County 71, Conner 69

Campbellsville 78, Hart County 61

Christian Fellowship 82, Hickman County 54

Clay County 63, South Laurel 57

Cornerstone Christian 67, River City (Jeffersonville), IN 41

Covington Catholic 85, St. Henry 41

Daviess County 89, Edmonson County 56

DeSales 78, Barker College Prep (Waitara), AU.WA 39

Dixie Heights 50, Newport Central Catholic 31

DuPont Manual 70, Pleasure Ridge Park 64

Eminence 63, Carroll County 61

Estill County 76, Magoffin County 64

Fairdale 78, Moore 74

Fleming County 68, Harrison County 56

Fort Campbell 74, Trigg County 62

Fort Knox 71, Francis Parker 66

Foundation Christian Academy 55, Hendersonville Christian Academy (Hendersonville), TN 35

Grant County 45, Anderson County 35

Graves County 64, Calloway County 63

Grayson County 89, Ohio County 58

Greenup County 57, Rowan County 53

Halls, TN 61, Fulton County 44

Harlan County 53, Belfry 50

Hazard 76, Paintsville 65

Henderson County 65, Paducah Tilghman 47

Highlands Latin 80, LKY (Louisville), (KY home school) 74

Holy Cross (Covington) 59, Ryle 58

Holy Cross (Louisville) 64, Portland Christian 63

Hopkins County Central 76, Dawson Springs 57

Jackson County 71, Breathitt County 57

Jeffersontown 64, Evangel Christian 53

Knox Central 62, Leslie County 43

LaRue County 71, North Hardin 53

Letcher County Central 84, Cordia 22

Lincoln County 73, Southwestern 68

Logan County 64, Butler County 54

Louisville Collegiate 72, Trinity Christian 31

Lyon County 97, Livingston Central 60

Madison Central 94, George Rogers Clark 66

Male 80, Fern Creek 60

Marion County 81, Green County 68

Marshall County 81, Carlisle County 54

Meade County 74, Lanesville, IN 44

Middlesboro 57, Lynn Camp 49

Model 78, Frankfort Christian 46

Monroe County 58, Clinton County 48

Montgomery Central (Cunningham), TN 67, Todd County Central 50

Morgan County 93, Prestonsburg 67

Muhlenberg County 89, Warren East 58

Murray 96, Fulton City 22

Newport 69, Holmes 38

Nicholas County 100, Mason County 70

North Bullitt 77, Christian Educational Consortium (Louisville), (KY home school) 39

North Laurel 60, Perry County Central 43

North Oldham 46, Christian Academy-Louisville 35

Oneida Baptist Institute 46, Barbourville 39

Owen County 56, Shelby County 54

Owsley County 83, Buckhorn 68

Pikeville 71, Lawrence County 70

Powell County 100, Bluegrass United (Lexington), (KY home school) 59

Pulaski County 83, McCreary Central 77

Raceland 52, Elliott County 38

Rockcastle County 75, Danville 57

Russell 76, East Carter 47

Russell County 84, Cumberland County 75

Sciotoville East (Portsmouth), OH 70, Rose Hill Christian 30

Shelby Valley 75, Phelps 65

Simon Kenton 79, Oldham County 66

Somerset Christian School 53, Garrard County 52

South Oldham 63, Collins 41

South Warren 73, Metcalfe County 51

Southern 58, Shawnee 49

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (Saint Bernard), OH 54, Ludlow 53

St. Mary 60, Ballard Memorial 58

Tates Creek 72, Lexington Christian 63

Taylor County 63, Wayne County 58

Trinity (Louisville) 67, Central Hardin 51

Union County 94, Crittenden County 20

Villa Madonna 61, Williamstown 27

WEB DuBois 99, Brown 23

Waggener 76, Iroquois 48

Walton-Verona 81, Gallatin County 49

Webster County 87, McLean County 84

West Carter 64, Lewis County 59

West Jessamine 63, Somerset 28

Wolfe County 77, Jackson City 62

Woodford County 70, Henry Clay 53

