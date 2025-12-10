Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Kentucky high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Apollo 63, Trinity (Whitesville) 50
Ashland Blazer 82, Boyd County 69
Atherton 69, Doss 26
Barren County 65, Russellville 46
Bath County 75, Fairview 36
Bell County 82, Harlan 42
Bellevue 79, Heritage (Florence) 46
Bethlehem 64, Washington County 56
Bishop Brossart 74, New Richmond, OH 48
Bowling Green 85, Elizabethtown 70
Boyle County 66, Paul Laurence Dunbar 45
Bracken County 83, Menifee County 58
Bullitt East 75, Henry County 59
Burgin 59, Casey County 44
Butler 87, Central 44
Caldwell County 75, Madisonville-North Hopkins 58
Calvary Christian 58, Dayton 31
Campbell County 71, Conner 69
Campbellsville 78, Hart County 61
Christian Fellowship 82, Hickman County 54
Clay County 63, South Laurel 57
Cornerstone Christian 67, River City (Jeffersonville), IN 41
Covington Catholic 85, St. Henry 41
Daviess County 89, Edmonson County 56
DeSales 78, Barker College Prep (Waitara), AU.WA 39
Dixie Heights 50, Newport Central Catholic 31
DuPont Manual 70, Pleasure Ridge Park 64
Eminence 63, Carroll County 61
Estill County 76, Magoffin County 64
Fairdale 78, Moore 74
Fleming County 68, Harrison County 56
Fort Campbell 74, Trigg County 62
Fort Knox 71, Francis Parker 66
Foundation Christian Academy 55, Hendersonville Christian Academy (Hendersonville), TN 35
Grant County 45, Anderson County 35
Graves County 64, Calloway County 63
Grayson County 89, Ohio County 58
Greenup County 57, Rowan County 53
Halls, TN 61, Fulton County 44
Harlan County 53, Belfry 50
Hazard 76, Paintsville 65
Henderson County 65, Paducah Tilghman 47
Highlands Latin 80, LKY (Louisville), (KY home school) 74
Holy Cross (Covington) 59, Ryle 58
Holy Cross (Louisville) 64, Portland Christian 63
Hopkins County Central 76, Dawson Springs 57
Jackson County 71, Breathitt County 57
Jeffersontown 64, Evangel Christian 53
Knox Central 62, Leslie County 43
LaRue County 71, North Hardin 53
Letcher County Central 84, Cordia 22
Lincoln County 73, Southwestern 68
Logan County 64, Butler County 54
Louisville Collegiate 72, Trinity Christian 31
Lyon County 97, Livingston Central 60
Madison Central 94, George Rogers Clark 66
Male 80, Fern Creek 60
Marion County 81, Green County 68
Marshall County 81, Carlisle County 54
Meade County 74, Lanesville, IN 44
Middlesboro 57, Lynn Camp 49
Model 78, Frankfort Christian 46
Monroe County 58, Clinton County 48
Montgomery Central (Cunningham), TN 67, Todd County Central 50
Morgan County 93, Prestonsburg 67
Muhlenberg County 89, Warren East 58
Murray 96, Fulton City 22
Newport 69, Holmes 38
Nicholas County 100, Mason County 70
North Bullitt 77, Christian Educational Consortium (Louisville), (KY home school) 39
North Laurel 60, Perry County Central 43
North Oldham 46, Christian Academy-Louisville 35
Oneida Baptist Institute 46, Barbourville 39
Owen County 56, Shelby County 54
Owsley County 83, Buckhorn 68
Pikeville 71, Lawrence County 70
Powell County 100, Bluegrass United (Lexington), (KY home school) 59
Pulaski County 83, McCreary Central 77
Raceland 52, Elliott County 38
Rockcastle County 75, Danville 57
Russell 76, East Carter 47
Russell County 84, Cumberland County 75
Sciotoville East (Portsmouth), OH 70, Rose Hill Christian 30
Shelby Valley 75, Phelps 65
Simon Kenton 79, Oldham County 66
Somerset Christian School 53, Garrard County 52
South Oldham 63, Collins 41
South Warren 73, Metcalfe County 51
Southern 58, Shawnee 49
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (Saint Bernard), OH 54, Ludlow 53
St. Mary 60, Ballard Memorial 58
Tates Creek 72, Lexington Christian 63
Taylor County 63, Wayne County 58
Trinity (Louisville) 67, Central Hardin 51
Union County 94, Crittenden County 20
Villa Madonna 61, Williamstown 27
WEB DuBois 99, Brown 23
Waggener 76, Iroquois 48
Walton-Verona 81, Gallatin County 49
Webster County 87, McLean County 84
West Carter 64, Lewis County 59
West Jessamine 63, Somerset 28
Wolfe County 77, Jackson City 62
Woodford County 70, Henry Clay 53