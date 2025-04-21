High School

Boys' Latin announces its 2025 high school football schedule

The Lakers will open with four straight non-league games, including a trip to New York

Derek Toney

Boys' Latin has announced its 2025 high school football schedule. The Lakers compete in Maryland's MIAA B Conference.
Boys' Latin has announced its 2025 high school football schedule. The Lakers compete in Maryland's MIAA B Conference. / John Bowers

Four straight non-league games, including a trip to New York, will kick off the 2025 Boys’ Latin School football schedule.

The Lakers’ 11-game regular season begins Aug. 21 at nearby Gilman School followed by home matches with Landon School and Anne Arundel County (Md.) public school Severna Park. Boys’ Latin heads to Long Island for its final non-league game against Long Island Lutheran. 

The Lakers begin Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) B Conference play with road matches against St. Vincent Pallotti at Fairland Regional Park (Sept. 19) and defending champ Archbishop Curley (Sept. 26). 

Boys’ Latin went 1-9 last season (1-6 in MIAA B). The Lakers’ lone victory came against St. John’s Catholic Prep. 

2025 BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 21 - at Gilman School

Aug. 29 - vs. Landon School

Sept. 5 - vs. Severna Park

Sept. 13 - at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Sept. 19 - at St. Vincent Pallotti (Fairland Regional Park)

Sept. 26 - at Archbishop Curley

Oct. 4 - vs. Severn School

Oct. 10 - at Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Eastern Regional Park)

Oct. 17 - vs. John Carroll School

Oct. 24 - vs. St. John’s Catholic Prep

Oct. 31 - at St. Paul’s School

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland