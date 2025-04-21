Boys' Latin announces its 2025 high school football schedule
Four straight non-league games, including a trip to New York, will kick off the 2025 Boys’ Latin School football schedule.
The Lakers’ 11-game regular season begins Aug. 21 at nearby Gilman School followed by home matches with Landon School and Anne Arundel County (Md.) public school Severna Park. Boys’ Latin heads to Long Island for its final non-league game against Long Island Lutheran.
The Lakers begin Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) B Conference play with road matches against St. Vincent Pallotti at Fairland Regional Park (Sept. 19) and defending champ Archbishop Curley (Sept. 26).
Boys’ Latin went 1-9 last season (1-6 in MIAA B). The Lakers’ lone victory came against St. John’s Catholic Prep.
2025 BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 - at Gilman School
Aug. 29 - vs. Landon School
Sept. 5 - vs. Severna Park
Sept. 13 - at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Sept. 19 - at St. Vincent Pallotti (Fairland Regional Park)
Sept. 26 - at Archbishop Curley
Oct. 4 - vs. Severn School
Oct. 10 - at Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Eastern Regional Park)
Oct. 17 - vs. John Carroll School
Oct. 24 - vs. St. John’s Catholic Prep
Oct. 31 - at St. Paul’s School