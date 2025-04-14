Calvert Hall lacrosse star Caden Augustin commits to Swarthmore
While Division III's Centennial Conference has had a large lacrosse recruiting pipeline with the MIAA for a long time, it has been a little while since we have had an announcement here regarding a lacrosse student-athlete committing to one of the programs in that conference. Now, however, the time has come for that to change.
In this case, we are focused on a 2026 student-athlete from longtime MIAA A Conference Calvert Hall who has committed to a college which has only recently become a top contender for supremacy in its conference. Cardinals' goalie Caden Augustin will take his talents to the suburban Philadelphia town of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, and attend the prestigious college with the same name.
The Swarthmore Garnet, led by twenty-ninth year head coach Pat Gress, have definitely had some success in the not too distant past, and they are continuing their strong run right now. A lot of firsts have occurred these past couple of years. In 2023, the Garnet and Coach Gress won a program record fourteen games and appeared in their first ever Centennial Conference Tournament final. They also earned an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 1984. And, just a year ago, Swarthmore not only exceeded that victory total by one, but they went undefeated in regular season conference play and returned to the postseason.
In that, Swarthmore claimed its first ever NCAA Tournament victory by defeating Endicott College, 14-9. It must also be noted that the program achieved its highest ranking ever in 2024, as it was No. 4 for a period of time in April. Things are looking pretty good for Swarthmore once again in 2025. It is currently 10-3, ranked in the Division III Top 20, and in good shape for making the conference tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
Augustin says he chose the Garnet for a few reasons. First of all, Swarthmore is one of the top liberal arts colleges in the country. In addition, it has a nationally-ranked lacrosse program, and he likes the positive team culture. And, at the institution he will be attending, he can be seriously competitive in lacrosse without compromising academics. One also needs to remember that Augustin is part of a little pipeline thatGarnet and Gress have going with Calvert Hall. Former Cardinal Ronan Butler is currently a freshman midfielder for Swarthmore.
Many congratulations and best of luck to Caden Augustin and his family.