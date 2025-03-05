High School

Cam Ward of Largo makes history as Maryland's all-time leading scorer for high school basketball

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was in attendance; Ward will play for Izzo and the Spartans next season

Harry Lichtman

Cam Ward, playing for his father, Rodney Ward, led Largo to a Maryland boys basketball state championship last season. The Michigan State commit is seeking to lead the Lions to back-to-back crowns before heading to the Big Ten.
Largo senior Cam Ward set a major milestone Tuesday in the Lions' 91-75 win over Fairmont Heights in the MPSSAA 2A boys basketball regional semifinals.

Ward had 28 points and 15 rebounds in the victory. He became Maryland high school basketball's all-time leading scorer. It all happened when he had a huge run in the third quarter and made a jump shot to break the record.

Entering the contest, Ward was 22 points from passing Mike Roberts of Pocomoke, who finished his career in 1992 with 2,611 points. The Largo senior has 2,618 points — and counting.

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo was in attendance at Largo to watch the senior player make history. Ward will play for Izzo and the Spartans next season.

Along with looking to repeat as 2A state champions, Ward said in January that breaking Maryland's all-time scoring record wasn't something he thought about often.

"When it does happen, I'm going to be super excited and have a lot of emotions, because it's a record that may not be broken again," Ward said. "For me to hold that record in high school would be something special."

