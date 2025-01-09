The 'Other' Cam Ward Is A Michigan State Commit and One of The Nation's Brightest High School Basketball Stars
Largo High School (Maryland) senior power forward Cam Ward has been considered one of the best players in the state. Standing at 6’-foot-7 as a resident of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Cam’s experience has certainly helped, thanks to his father and coach, Rodney Ward.
“It’s been a great and accomplishing experience, the things that we’ve accomplished,” said Cam. “Him being my dad, he gives me all the tools and tricks on and off the court, so it’s like the best of both worlds.”
Cam’s father Rodney has been the Largo varsity boys basketball head coach since 2000. He previously coached at Annandale High School (Virginia) and Centreville High School (Virginia).
“It’s been surreal,” said Rodney. “It’s been one of the best things as a coach. I’ve been coaching for over 30 years. You get to coach everybody else’s kids, and eventually you have kids at some point. I think just the moment and the experience of being able to coach them has been really good for me and my family.”
Cam was born on October 30th, 2006. He first lived in Forestville before moving to Upper Marlboro. Cam has a younger brother Canaan, who is a sophomore at Largo and also plays for the Lions boys basketball team. Cam’s mother and Rodney’s wife is Ayana Ball-Ward, who is the athletic director and girls basketball head coach at Largo.
Cam started playing basketball when he was very little in the Ketterling-Largo-Mitchellsville Boys and Girls Club (KLMBGC) league. “I started playing basketball around 4 or 5,” said Cam. “From there on, it’s just been something that I’ve always loved to do, and of course, my parents being coaches helped. Obviously, it was just easy to love because they loved it so much.”
One of Cam’s basketball idols includes DMV legend and fellow Prince George’s County resident Kevin Durant, as well as Jayson Tatum, Tracy McGrady, and Penny Hardaway. “Those are the guys that I’ve watched highlights of, trying to implement little things.”
Cam has compared his play on the court to both Durant and Tatum. “I try to make it the best of both worlds,” said Cam. “KD’s just so aggressive offensively. Tatum is more of a two-way guy, so he still gets all the flashy accolades while playing defense, sometimes guarding the other team’s best player. Those are the things I try to implement for my game just to see how far I can take this thing.”
Cam has also represented Team Durant for Peach Jam and Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League, where he led all scorers with an average of 23.4 points per game.
“I’ve always played for Team Durant since my younger grade,” said Cam. “Playing for Peach Jam was a dream come true, because it really is what they say it is as far as the coaches, the atmosphere, the NBA players. When we played, Paul George was at our game. Paul George, Melo (Carmelo Anthony), and Trevor Ariza. To be able to perform at such a high caliber in front of high caliber guys, I don’t think it gets much better than that.”
One of Cam’s biggest accomplishments is leading Largo to a 25-2 record and the 2024 Maryland 2A boys basketball state championship, one year after the Lions fell short in the 2023 state title game. Cam was also named 2024 Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year.
“It was great because it was the first one in 17 or 18 years, so it had been a long time,” said Cam. “For me and my dad to do it with all the other players, it was something special just because of how we did it, and losing the year before, which people don’t know.”
For Cam, going back-to-back and winning another state title as a senior would be ‘the icing on top.’ “I don’t think it’s been done as far as my caliber,” he said. “I know a few Baltimore schools did it. But for PG County, it would be a great thing for the county. I can say that my career is complete.”
Not only that, Cam is also close to breaking the Maryland high school varsity basketball points record, but it isn’t something that he thinks about often. “When it does happen, I’m going to be super excited and have a lot of emotions, because it’s a record that may not be broken again. For me to hold that record in high school would be something special.”
Back on October 22nd, 2024, Cam announced his decision to play college basketball at Michigan State University, where he would be playing for legendary head coach Tom Izzo.
“It’s a great environment over there,” said Cam. “The coaches embraced me for who I am. They’re not trying to change who I am. They’re trying to help me. They want me to get better, while also playing the right way, and playing in a great system of basketball that they have.”
Coach Rodney approved of his son’s decision to commit to Michigan State, pointing out Coach Izzo’s success in East Lansing.
“Coach Izzo is a guy who’s been around for a long time,” said Rodney. “National champion coach. The guys that he’s coached, they graduate. They’re better people. They give back to the community. Cam and I had a great visit, it just felt like home, and just the culture of how they coach basketball, they’re consistent with the method.”
Cam says that one of his goals is to play in the NBA someday, but he doesn’t exactly know when the time will be. “I know that going to Michigan State gives me a better chance because [Izzo] produces pros at my position,” said Cam. “Also, he has a tenure of guys in the league. More guys than you can count.”
However, playing college basketball might also garner some confusion, as Cam happens to share the same name as the Miami (Florida) college football quarterback who will soon enter the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, he was tagged in multiple angry social media posts following Miami’s loss to Iowa State in the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl.
“For those things to happen, it’s just hilarious,” said Cam. “Hopefully I get to meet him one day, and we can get that sorted out. But that happens more often than people may think. I get tagged on Twitter for the things that he does, whether it’s good or bad.”