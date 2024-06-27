High School

Carlton "Bub" Carrington, one year removed from St. Frances in Baltimore, becomes an NBA Lottery pick

After one season at Pitt, Carrington will return to the DMV as the first round pick of the NBA's Washington Wizards

Gary Adornato

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Carlton "Bub" Carrington poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Portland Train Blazers in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. The former St. Frances Academy star went with the 14th selection of the first round.
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Carlton "Bub" Carrington poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Portland Train Blazers in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. The former St. Frances Academy star went with the 14th selection of the first round. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – Former St. Frances Academy basketball star Carlton "Bub" Carrington capped a meteoric rise from middling Division I college prospect, at the end of his senior year at St. Frances Academy to a one-and-done college star who, last night, became a NBA Lottery pick by the Washington Wizards. Washington acquired the rights to the 14th pick in last night's draft by trading veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon and a 2029 first round pick to the Portland Trailblazers, earlier on Wednesday, and used the slot to bring Carrington home to the DMV.

Not many could have predicted, last year, that Carrington would share the stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver at this year's draft. For sure he was considered a quality recruit when he signed to play at the University of Pittsburg following his spectacular high school career at St. Frances, but few thought he had one-and-done potential. As recently as a few weeks ago, many draft analysts projected the 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard to go no higher than the second round.

Not yet 19-years old, Carrington changed that narrative with strong showings at recent NBA draft combines, impressing scouts with his improved shooting, both off the ball and off the dribble. His measurables, including a three-quarter sprint speed of 3.28 and a vertical jump of 36-1/2 inches, also turned some heads.

RELATED: Carlton "Bub" Carrington's NBA Draft stock continues to rise

Carrington was the heart and soul of the St. Frances program, earning 2nd Team All-Baltimore Catholic League honors as a junior and 1st Team honors as a senior. He was also a 2023 BCL All-Tournament selection and a 1st Team Baltimore Sun All-Metro pick in 2023.

He scored more than 1,000 career points at St. Frances and continued to advance as a scorer during his only season a Pitt, where he averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a freshman in the ACC. He was named to the 2023-24 ACC All-Rookie Team and was a Honorable Mention All-ACC selection. He was named ACC Rookie of the Week a league-best five times and was the only freshman in the country to average at least 13.5 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Carrington becomes the first Pitt player drafted in the first round by a NBA team since Lamar Patterson in 2014. He is also the first St. Frances player to drafted since the Philadelphia 76ers selected Mark Karcher in the second round of the 2000 draft.

He becomes the ninth first round selection in the illustrious history of the Baltimore Catholic League, with the most recent being Archbishop Spalding's Cam Whitmore, who was picked 20th overall last year by the Houston Rockets out of Villanova. When Carrington makes his NBA debut, he will become the 19th player affiliated with the BCL to play in a regular season NBA game.

BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE AFFILIATED PLAYERS WHO PLAYED IN THE NBA

Player

High School(s)

College

Seasons

NBA Career

Jaylen Adams

Mount St. Joseph

St. Bonaventure

2

Atlanta 2018-19, Milwaukee 2020-21

Carmelo Anthony

Towson Catholic/Oak Hill

Syracuse

20

Denver 2003-11, New York 2011-17, Oklahoma City 2017-18, Houston 2018-19, Portland 2019-21, Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22

Norman Black

Cardinal Gibbons

St. Joseph's

1

Detroit 1980-81

Quinton Dailey

Cardinal Gibbons

San Francisco

10

Chicago 1982-86, Los Angeles Clippers 1986-89, Seattle 1989-92

Malcolm Delaney

McDonogh/Towson Catholic

Virginia Tech

2

Atlanta 2016-18

Juan Dixon

Lake Clifton/Calvert Hall

Maryland

7

Washington 2002-05, Portland 2005-07, Toronto 2007-08, Detroit 2007-08, Washington 2008-09

Kim English

Towson Catholic/Randallstown/Notre Dame Prep (MA)

Missouri

1

Detroit 2012-13

Duane Ferrell

Calvert Hall

Georgia Tech

11

Atlanta 1988-94, Indiana 1994-97, Golden State 1997-99

Rudy Gay

Eastern Tech/Archbishop Spalding

UConn

16

Memphis 2006-13, Toronto 2013-14, Sacramento 2013-17, San Antonio 2017-21, Utah 2021-23

Devin Gray

St. Frances

Clemson

2

Sacramento 1996-97, San Antonio 1996-97, Houston 1999-2000

Donte Greene

Towson Catholic

Sacramento

4

Sacramento 2008-12

Damion Lee

Mount St. Joseph/Calvert Hall/St. Thomas Moore (CT)

Drexel/Louisville

6

Atlanta 2017-18, Golden State 2018-22, Phoenix 2022-24

Kirk Lee

Calvert Hall/Dunbar

Western Kentucky/Towson

1

New Jersey 1990-91

Rodney Monroe

St. Maria Goretti

North Carolina State

1

Atlanta 1991-92

Gary Neal

Aberdeen/Calvert Hall

LaSalle/Towson

7

San Antonio 2010-13, Milwaukee 2013-14, Charlotte 2013-15, Minnesota 2014-15, Washington 2015-16, Atlanta 2016-17

J.J. Outlaw

Mount St. Joseph

Villanova

6

Memphis (asst.) 2018-19, Cleveland (asst.) 2019-24

Immanuel Quickley

John Carroll

Kentucky

3

New York 2020-24, Toronto 2023-24

Henry Sims

Mount St. Joseph

Georgetown

4

New Orleans 2012-13, Cleveland 2013-14, Philadelphia 2013-15, Brooklyn 2015-16

Jalen Smith

Mount St. Joseph

Maryland

3

Phoenix 2020-22, Indiana 2022-24

Cam Whitmore

Archbishop Spalding

Villanova

Houston 2023-24

- Source Chris Pika, BCLBasketball.com

x

Published
Gary Adornato

GARY ADORNATO

Home/Maryland