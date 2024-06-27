Carlton "Bub" Carrington, one year removed from St. Frances in Baltimore, becomes an NBA Lottery pick
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – Former St. Frances Academy basketball star Carlton "Bub" Carrington capped a meteoric rise from middling Division I college prospect, at the end of his senior year at St. Frances Academy to a one-and-done college star who, last night, became a NBA Lottery pick by the Washington Wizards. Washington acquired the rights to the 14th pick in last night's draft by trading veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon and a 2029 first round pick to the Portland Trailblazers, earlier on Wednesday, and used the slot to bring Carrington home to the DMV.
Not many could have predicted, last year, that Carrington would share the stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver at this year's draft. For sure he was considered a quality recruit when he signed to play at the University of Pittsburg following his spectacular high school career at St. Frances, but few thought he had one-and-done potential. As recently as a few weeks ago, many draft analysts projected the 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard to go no higher than the second round.
Not yet 19-years old, Carrington changed that narrative with strong showings at recent NBA draft combines, impressing scouts with his improved shooting, both off the ball and off the dribble. His measurables, including a three-quarter sprint speed of 3.28 and a vertical jump of 36-1/2 inches, also turned some heads.
Carrington was the heart and soul of the St. Frances program, earning 2nd Team All-Baltimore Catholic League honors as a junior and 1st Team honors as a senior. He was also a 2023 BCL All-Tournament selection and a 1st Team Baltimore Sun All-Metro pick in 2023.
He scored more than 1,000 career points at St. Frances and continued to advance as a scorer during his only season a Pitt, where he averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a freshman in the ACC. He was named to the 2023-24 ACC All-Rookie Team and was a Honorable Mention All-ACC selection. He was named ACC Rookie of the Week a league-best five times and was the only freshman in the country to average at least 13.5 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Carrington becomes the first Pitt player drafted in the first round by a NBA team since Lamar Patterson in 2014. He is also the first St. Frances player to drafted since the Philadelphia 76ers selected Mark Karcher in the second round of the 2000 draft.
He becomes the ninth first round selection in the illustrious history of the Baltimore Catholic League, with the most recent being Archbishop Spalding's Cam Whitmore, who was picked 20th overall last year by the Houston Rockets out of Villanova. When Carrington makes his NBA debut, he will become the 19th player affiliated with the BCL to play in a regular season NBA game.
BALTIMORE CATHOLIC LEAGUE AFFILIATED PLAYERS WHO PLAYED IN THE NBA
Player
High School(s)
College
Seasons
NBA Career
Jaylen Adams
Mount St. Joseph
St. Bonaventure
2
Atlanta 2018-19, Milwaukee 2020-21
Carmelo Anthony
Towson Catholic/Oak Hill
Syracuse
20
Denver 2003-11, New York 2011-17, Oklahoma City 2017-18, Houston 2018-19, Portland 2019-21, Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22
Norman Black
Cardinal Gibbons
St. Joseph's
1
Detroit 1980-81
Quinton Dailey
Cardinal Gibbons
San Francisco
10
Chicago 1982-86, Los Angeles Clippers 1986-89, Seattle 1989-92
Malcolm Delaney
McDonogh/Towson Catholic
Virginia Tech
2
Atlanta 2016-18
Juan Dixon
Lake Clifton/Calvert Hall
Maryland
7
Washington 2002-05, Portland 2005-07, Toronto 2007-08, Detroit 2007-08, Washington 2008-09
Kim English
Towson Catholic/Randallstown/Notre Dame Prep (MA)
Missouri
1
Detroit 2012-13
Duane Ferrell
Calvert Hall
Georgia Tech
11
Atlanta 1988-94, Indiana 1994-97, Golden State 1997-99
Rudy Gay
Eastern Tech/Archbishop Spalding
UConn
16
Memphis 2006-13, Toronto 2013-14, Sacramento 2013-17, San Antonio 2017-21, Utah 2021-23
Devin Gray
St. Frances
Clemson
2
Sacramento 1996-97, San Antonio 1996-97, Houston 1999-2000
Donte Greene
Towson Catholic
Sacramento
4
Sacramento 2008-12
Damion Lee
Mount St. Joseph/Calvert Hall/St. Thomas Moore (CT)
Drexel/Louisville
6
Atlanta 2017-18, Golden State 2018-22, Phoenix 2022-24
Kirk Lee
Calvert Hall/Dunbar
Western Kentucky/Towson
1
New Jersey 1990-91
Rodney Monroe
St. Maria Goretti
North Carolina State
1
Atlanta 1991-92
Gary Neal
Aberdeen/Calvert Hall
LaSalle/Towson
7
San Antonio 2010-13, Milwaukee 2013-14, Charlotte 2013-15, Minnesota 2014-15, Washington 2015-16, Atlanta 2016-17
J.J. Outlaw
Mount St. Joseph
Villanova
6
Memphis (asst.) 2018-19, Cleveland (asst.) 2019-24
Immanuel Quickley
John Carroll
Kentucky
3
New York 2020-24, Toronto 2023-24
Henry Sims
Mount St. Joseph
Georgetown
4
New Orleans 2012-13, Cleveland 2013-14, Philadelphia 2013-15, Brooklyn 2015-16
Jalen Smith
Mount St. Joseph
Maryland
3
Phoenix 2020-22, Indiana 2022-24
Cam Whitmore
Archbishop Spalding
Villanova
Houston 2023-24
- Source Chris Pika, BCLBasketball.com
