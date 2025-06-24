High School

What 2026 high school basketball prospects would go directly into NBA Draft if rule reverts back?

The talent pool from the Class of 2026 is immense, with five of the top 10 hailing from Los Angeles region

Mitch Stephens

Prolific Prep 2026 forward Tyran Stokes / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

There's those who believe enough is enough. If current high school graduates are good enough to play in the NBA by all means, let them go.

It's been a discussion that seems to be picking up steam considering the last year for that preps to immediate pros model was 20 years ago in 2005, when Gerald Green, Andrew Bynum and Martell Webster all went straight to the NBA.

It's been 20 years that basketball prodigies had to either play a year in college or the G League or go overseas before being eligible for the draft.

High School on Si Senior Editor Jack Butler looked at the Class of 2025 players and who might have been selected in Wednesday's NBA Draft.

Here are the Top 10 possibilities of 2026 High School Players who would likely be drafted in the first two rounds of that draft.

1. Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.)

Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks' forward Tyran Stokes attacks the rim against Fairfax on Friday, December 13, 2024. / Greg Fiore

The thick and skilled 6-7, 250-pound wing is the No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2026 by 247Sports, though there's plenty of chatter that Stokes will reclassify to 2025 to assure he'll be heading to the Pros in 2026. As it is now, he has 18 college offers with Kentucky, Kansas and Louisville apparatently his top college choices. If he ever goes that route. Stokes averages 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the 28-8 Knights.

2. Caleb Holt, Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game against the Columbus Explorers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-5 guard with a very long wingspan recently transferred from Buckhorn (New Market, Ala.), where he led the Bucks to a 17-8 record in 2024-25 with an explosive first step and remarkable vertical game. If he gets to college before the pros, he has 19 offers, including South squads Alabama, Auburun, Baylor and Ole Miss. He'll fill the role of Darryn Peterson, who was sensation for Prolific Prep as a senior.

3. Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Caif.)

Junior guard Brandon McCoy, the nation's top recruit in the class of 2026, will lead preseason No. 1 St. John Bosco into the 2024-25 season eyeing a CIF State Open Division title. / Dennis Lee

The 6-4 guard is remarkably one of three Braves who has the talent to head straight to the big show after completing is third year as a starter for the 26-7 Braves. McCoy led the three-headed monster at 16.8 points per game to go along with 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.8 steals while shooting 54% from the field. His game has NBA written all over it.

4. Christian Collins, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Ca.)

St. John Bosco's Christian Collins dunks the ball against Mater Dei at Intuit Dome on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. / Greg Fiore

Likely never been seen, but three high school kids from the same team jumping to the NBA. Even if the rule does change, Collins, a Duke commit, might elect to get a year or two of the college game before moving on. Collins, a 6-8 wing, averaged 13.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.0 block per season.

5. Jaxon Richardson, Columbus (Miami, Fla.)

Jaxon Richardson of the Miami Columbus High School basketball team drives to the basket during the championship game against Montverde at the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The son of former NBA 14-year veteran Jason Richardson and younger brother of Michigan State-bound standout Jase Richardson, helped Columbus to the Chipotle National title as the third wheel behinds the Boozer twins. Richardson had 11 rebounds in a national championship 67-49 win over Dynamic Prep of Texas. The 6-6, 210-pound Richardson has 21 offers and if the one-and-done rule still applies, look for him to go to either Alabama, Creighton or Florida.

6. Jason Crowe Jr., Inglewood (Calif.)

Inglewood junior guard Jason Crowe Jr. scored 55 points in a narrow victory over Alijah Arenas at the Classic at Damien. / Greg Stein

Yet another Southern California sure-fire pro, the 6-4 shooting guard is a pure, unadulterated scorer having averaged 36.0, 37.4 and 35.3 his first three seasons, for a total of 3,331. As long as he stays healthy, Crowe is almost assuredly going to break the California career scoring record, just set last season by McDonald's All-American Tounde Yessoufou (3,659 points).

7. Jordan Smith, Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, Va.)

Led by star Jordan Smith, Paul VI Catholic opens the 2024-25 season as the No. 1 team in the Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball Rankings. / Paul VI Catholic Instagram

The No. 2 2026 national recruit accordin 247Sports, Smith is a strong 6-2, 200-pound combo guard who averaged 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions.

8. Tajh Ariza, Westchester (Los Angeles)

Tajh Ariza (right) embraces a teammate during the City finals. / Tarek Fattal

Yet another Southern California prospect and son of a NBA player. Ariza transferred to his dad's old team and led the Comets to a 65-55 win over Chatsworth for the LA City Section title. Ariza had 27 points and 13 rebounds in that big win. With long limbs, the 6-9, 195-pounder will need considerable bulk to make the big jump to the NBA.

9. Dylan Mingo, Long Island Lutheran (Beln Head, N.Y.)

Dylan Mingo of Long Island Lutheran drives against Zion Unarse of Prolific Prep in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

A 6-5 combo guard, Mingo can both score at will or relish the role of playmaker. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Crusaders who finished 21-6. With 17 offers, he has plenty of options, including Alabama, Florida State and Illinois.

10. Miikka Muurinen, Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.)

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) guard Austin Goode (5) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The lanky 6-10, 185-pound forward led one of the country's top academy schools to nationals. If the NBA options don't open up after next season, he already has offers to Kentucky, Michigan, Alabama, Arkansas and Utah, among others.

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

