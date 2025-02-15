Christopher Newport Lacrosse Lands 2026 MIAA Midfielder Jake Minderlein
In every division of college lacrosse, there are programs often described as “the best teams yet to win a national title” and “the next programs most likely to do so.” In NCAA Division III, one of the most commonly mentioned programs in that conversation is Christopher Newport University (CNU).
Since taking over as head coach in 2016, Mikey Thompson has transformed CNU into a powerhouse, leading the Captains to double-digit win seasons each year and five NCAA Tournament appearances. In both 2021 and 2023, the program advanced to the NCAA semifinals, cementing its place among the nation’s elite.
Recently, CNU has established a recruiting pipeline with the MIAA (Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association). Two MIAA products are currently freshmen on the Captains’ roster, and that connection has now strengthened with the commitment of 2026 three-star midfielder Jake Minderlein from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore. Minderlein, a left-handed two-way midfielder, announced his commitment to CNU, which is consistently a top contender in the Coastal Lacrosse Conference.
Why Minderlein Chose Christopher Newport
Minderlein cited multiple factors in his decision to join the Captains:
✅ Coaching Staff – He values the young, energetic staff led by Thompson and assistants Zach Thomas, Campbell Pozin, and Michael Brost.
✅ Academics – With a weighted GPA of 4.5, Minderlein is excited about CNU’s business school.
✅ Location & Campus – Newport News provides a beautiful campus, close to home for family support.
✅ Elite Lacrosse Program – CNU’s upward momentum and championship potential played a key role in his commitment.
Athletic Family & Future Expectations
Minderlein comes from a highly athletic family:
🏆 His twin sister is committed to the University of South Florida for lacrosse.
🏆 His cousin plays for the Boston Guard in the Women’s Lacrosse League (WLL).
As for his future program, the next major step for Christopher Newport lacrosse is securing its first national championship. With the Captains consistently among the top contenders in Division III, could Minderlein be part of the team that finally breaks through?