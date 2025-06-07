Corey Dixon, Son of Maryland Legend Juan Dixon, Transfers to Bishop O’Connell
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland has lost one of their top basketball student-athletes in the Class of 2027.
Corey Dixon, the son of University of Maryland legend and former NBA guard Juan Dixon, has transferred from Good Counsel to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival Bishop O’Connell.
Bloodlines of a Baller: Son of Juan Dixon
Dixon's father Juan played his high school basketball in Baltimore at Calvert Hall before heading to the Maryland where he led the Terps to the 2002 NCAA Tournament championship before a successful NBA career.
According to Bishop O’Connell Basketball’s social media account on X, Dixon is joining the school's basketball program for the 2025-2026 campaign.
A New Chapter Under Joe Wootten
Bishop O’Connell, located in Arlington, Virginia, is led by head coach Joe Wootten, the son of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and legendary DeMatha head coach Morgan Wootten.
Dixon was a second-team All-WCAC pick last season at OLGC. The 6-foot-3 combo guard played his AAU basketball for Team Melo.