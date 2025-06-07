High School

Corey Dixon, Son of Maryland Legend Juan Dixon, Transfers to Bishop O’Connell

The Class of 2027 standout leaves Good Counsel to join WCAC rival Bishop O’Connell, led by Joe Wootten in Arlington, Virginia

Brandy Simms

Corey Dixon, an All-WCAC performer at Good Counsel last season and the son of University of Maryland legend Juan Dixon, has transferred to Bishop O'Connell
WCAC Shakeup: Corey Dixon Transfers to Bishop O’Connell

Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland has lost one of their top basketball student-athletes in the Class of 2027. 

Corey Dixon, the son of University of Maryland legend and former NBA guard Juan Dixon, has transferred from Good Counsel to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival Bishop O’Connell

Bloodlines of a Baller: Son of Juan Dixon

Dixon's father Juan played his high school basketball in Baltimore at Calvert Hall before heading to the Maryland where he led the Terps to the 2002 NCAA Tournament championship before a successful NBA career.

According to Bishop O’Connell Basketball’s social media account on X, Dixon is joining the school's basketball program for the 2025-2026 campaign. 

A New Chapter Under Joe Wootten

Bishop O’Connell, located in Arlington, Virginia, is led by head coach Joe Wootten, the son of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and legendary DeMatha head coach Morgan Wootten.

Dixon was a second-team All-WCAC pick last season at OLGC. The 6-foot-3 combo guard played his AAU basketball for Team Melo.

Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled "Remembering Len Bias." The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market's top-rated sports talk show "Sports Call" with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for "Cable News 21," Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning "Metro Sports Connection" program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on "The Rich Eisen Show" on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

