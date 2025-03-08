DeMatha Grad Duane Simpkins Leads American University to Patriot League Title in Second Season
Duane Simpkins enjoyed a storied high school basketball career under legendary DeMatha Catholic head coach Morgan Wootten.
Simpkins became just the third freshman in school history to earn a spot on DeMatha’s varsity roster and was selected as a McDonald’s All-American in 1992—an esteemed honor for the Prince George’s County, Maryland, native.
A Fort Washington, Maryland, product, Simpkins opted to stay in-state and play at the University of Maryland under Hall of Fame coach Gary Williams. A three-year starter, he helped lead the Terrapins to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances.
Following a professional career overseas, Simpkins began coaching in Northern Virginia as an assistant at Bishop O’Connell High School before securing head coaching roles at Sidwell Friends and St. Albans, both in Washington, D.C. He later moved into the college ranks and was named head coach at American University in 2023.
Now in his second season at the helm, Simpkins has guided the Eagles (20-12, 13-5 Patriot League) to a conference regular-season championship—an impressive turnaround from last year’s 16-16 finish.
His success has not gone unnoticed. Simpkins has been named a finalist for both the Ben Jobe Award and the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award, two prestigious national coaching honors.
Meanwhile, Lincoln Ball, a graduate student who began his college career at crosstown rival George Washington, has played a key role in American’s resurgence.
“If you want to start a team with championship-level players, championship-mentality players—Lincoln Ball—give me him every single day,” Simpkins said.
In late January, Ball hit a buzzer-beater from the free-throw line to lift the Eagles past Lehigh, 68-67. On Thursday night, he posted a career-high 13 points, a team-best six rebounds, and four assists to help American edge Lafayette, 71-69. The victory secured AU’s first 20-win season in 11 years and set up a showdown with league rival Colgate at Bender Arena on Sunday.
“I’m playing with borrowed time right now,” said Ball, who was named to the 2024-25 Academic All-Patriot League team. “So I’m trying to make the most of every single second out there.”