Dunbar hires alum Courtney Bridget to lead its football program
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s football program reached into its past to continue its championship legacy. The Baltimore school selected Courtney Bridget as its new head football coach.
“Excited to be given the opportunity to lead this program…our young men, school and community,” said Bridget on X. “I look forward to carrying on the rich history and tradition set forth before and that I’ve been blessed to be a part of myself.”
Dunbar athletic director Dana Johnson confirmed Bridget’s hiring.
Bridget replaces Michael Carter, who was interim coach the past two seasons. Carter, the Poets’ defensive coordinator, took over for Lawrence Smith in week two of the 2023 season.
Smith, who guided the Poets to eight Maryland public state titles, was arrested and charged in early September 2023 for overtime fraud and tax violations related to his then-position as a Baltimore City Public Schools police officer. His trial is scheduled for May.
Bridget, who spent the past three seasons as coach at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, graduated from Dunbar in 2009. As a defensive back, he helped the Poets to the Class 1A state championship in the fall of 2008, earning Baltimore Sun All-Metro first-team honors and was first-team All-State by the Maryland state high school media.
Bridget’s collegiate career started at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas where he redshirted in 2009 before getting a medical redshirt. He transferred to Hampton University where he played from 2011 to 2013.
Bridget was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Commanders (then-Redskins) in 2014, but was waived after a season-ending shoulder injury during training camp. He also spent time in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks (then-Eskimos) and the Arena Football League (LA Kiss).
Bridget, who went 8-21 in three seasons at Mount Carmel, met with Dunbar’s players Friday. The Poets are one of Maryland’s most successful football programs with a record 13 state titles (17 championship game appearances) and 81 postseason victories.
“I look forward to pouring into and serving the young men who will put on the maroon and gold,” said Bridget. “This is truly an honor and privilege, not taken lightly.”