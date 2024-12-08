Final 2024 Top 25 Maryland High School Football State Rankings (12/8/2024)
The 2024 Maryland high school football season is over, and it’s time to reveal the final High School on SI Top 25 poll for Maryland.
After a dominating run to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship, led by University of Maryland-bound quarterback Malik Washington, Archbishop Spalding is No. 1
St. Frances Academy is No. 2 after traveling across the country again to play some of the nation’s best teams. Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ DeMatha Catholic, undefeated Riverdale Baptist School and newly crowned Class 4A state champ Quince Orchard completes the Top 5.
The second 5 features 4A state runner-up Henry A. Wise and private school finalists McDonogh School (MIAA A) and Our Lady of Good Counsel (WCAC Capital). Class 2A/1A state champ Patuxent and Interstate Athletic Conference champ Georgetown Prep rounds out the Top 10.
State public champs Arundel (3A), Stephen Decatur (2A,), Fort Hill (1A) and North Point (4A/3A) highlight the final 15.
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
Season recap: The Cavaliers won their third consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A (MIAA A) Conference championship.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (7-3)
Previous rank: 2
Season recap: The independent Panthers played games in California (lost to No. 1 Mater Dei), Florida, New Jersey and Texas, and defeated IMG Academy (Fla.)
3. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Season recap: The Stags claimed their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division championship since 2016.
4. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
Season recap: The independent Crusaders posted their first undefeated season since 2013, which included a victory over then-defending WCAC Capital Division champion Our Lady of Good Counsel.
5. QUINCE ORCHARD (14-0)
Previous rank: 6
Season recap: The Cougars won their third Maryland Class 4A state title in four seasons, defeating then-No. 5 Henry A. Wise, 24-13, Friday.
6. HENRY A. WISE (11-2)
Previous rank: 5
Season recap: The Pumas reached the Maryland Class 4A state championship game for the 10th time, falling to then-No. 6 Quince Orchard, 24-13, Friday.
7. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (10-2)
Previous rank: 7
Season recap - The Eagles reached the MIAA A Conference final for the second straight season, losing to No. 1 Archbishop Spalding.
8. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (7-5)
Previous rank: 8
Season recap - The Falcons reached the WCAC Capital Division finals, losing to No. 3 DeMatha Catholic.
9. PATUXENT (14-0)
Previous rank: 11
Season recap: The Panthers won their first state championship, defeating then-No. 9 and three-time defending champ Dunbar, 8-6, in the Maryland Class 2A/1A final Friday.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (6-2)
Previous rank: 10
Season recap: The Little Hoyas posted a perfect mark (5-0) in the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) for a sixth title since 2016.
11. ARUNDEL (12-1)
Previous rank: 14
Season recap: The Wildcats captured their first state championship since 1975, defeating then-No. 12 Linganore, 35-7, Saturday.
12. DUNBAR (13-1)
Previous rank: 9
Season recap: The Poets reached their fourth straight Maryland Class 2A/1A state final, falling to then-No. 11 Patuxent, 8-6, Friday.
13. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (9-2)
Previous rank: 13
Season recap - The Knights reached the WCAC Metro Division finals, falling to Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
14. LINGANORE (13-1)
Previous rank: 12
Season recap: The Lancers advanced to the Maryland Class 3A state final where they lost to then-No. 14 Arundel, 35-7, Saturday.
15. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (6-5)
Previous rank: 15
Season recap: The Dons won second consecutive Turkey Bowl rivalry game with No. 16 Calvert Hall College on Thanksgiving.
16. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (7-5)
Previous rank: 16
Season recap: The Cardinals reached the MIAA A semifinals, losing to McDonogh School, and also lost to No. 15 Loyola Blakefield in the annual Turkey Bowl rivalry match.
17. BROADNECK (10-2)
Previous rank: 18
Season recap: The Bruins reached the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals for the second straight season, losing to eventual state champ Quince Orchard.
18. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (9-3)
Previous rank: 17
Season recap: The Jaguars reached the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals, losing to Prince George’s County (Md.) league rival and eventual 4A runner-up Henry A. Wise.
19. STEPHEN DECATUR (14-0)
Previous rank: 20
Season recap: The Seahawks repeated as Maryland Class 2A state champion, defeating No. 23 Huntingtown, 13-12, Saturday.
20. FORT HILL (7-7)
Previous rank: 19
Season recap: The Sentinels won their fourth consecutive Maryland Class 1A state title with a 35-0 win over Northern-Garrett Saturday.
NOTE - Fort Hill’s record reflects forfeit losses confirmed after completion of the regular season.
21. PAINT BRANCH (9-2)
Previous rank: 21
Season recap: The Panthers reached the Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals, losing to Charles H. Flowers.
22. NORTHWEST (9-3)
Previous rank: 22
Season recap: The Jaguars advanced to the Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals where they lost to Broadneck.
23. HUNTINGTOWN (10-3)
Previous rank: 23
Season recap: The Hurricanes reached a second straight Maryland Class 2A state final, losing to then-No. 20 Stephen Decatur, 13-12.
24. NORTH POINT (12-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Season recap: The Eagles won their second Maryland Class 4A/3A state title in three seasons, outlasting Mergenthaler, 21-20, in overtime Thursday.
25. SHERWOOD (10-3)
Previous rank: 24
Season recap: The Warriors advanced tot the Maryland Class 3A state semifinals, falling to eventual state champ Arundel.