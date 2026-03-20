Final 2025-26 Maryland Girls High School Basketball State Rankings

The Maryland girls high school basketball is over after a scheduling conflict and weather postponement forced the public state championships to conclude Wednesday at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) instead of this past Saturday.

Now, it’s time to unveil the final High School on SI Maryland Top 25. Nationally-ranked Bullis School, which won the Maryland private school state crown, is No. 1.

Bishop McNamara, which was No. 1 in Maryland the entire regular season as well as High School on SI’s national No. 1 for a couple of months before falling to Bullis in the private school state finale, is No. 2. Rosedale Christian Academy, Saint Frances Academy, and Saint Vincent Pallotti make up the rest of the final Top 5.

The second final 5 consists of Saint Mary’s, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Elizabeth Seton, Riverdale Baptist School and Mount Zion Prep Academy. All four newly crowned Maryland public state champions highlight the rest of the final Top 25.

Walt Whitman, which won the Class 4A crown for the first time since 2016, is 12th. The Vikings went undefeated against in-state opponents.

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, which claimed a third Class 3A title in five seasons, is No. 13. Off its first state championship, Manchester Valley (2A) debuts at No. 21 in the final poll.

Southern-Garrett also enters (No. 23) after the winning the Class 1A crown. The Rams defeated Pikesville, which won the previous five 1A titles, in the final this past Saturday. State finalist Richard Montgomery (4A) and Reservoir (3A) also debut.

Here’s the final High School on SI Maryland girls basketball Top 25 for the 2025-26 season:

1. BULLIS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 27-6

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE CHAMPION & INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE FINALIST

2. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 29-3

SEASON RESULT - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE FINALIST

3. ROSEDALE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 21-10

SEASON RESULT - MID-ATLANTIC INDEPENDENT ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (MAIAC) CHAMPION & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE SEMIFINALIST

4. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 22-8

SEASON RESULT - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE QUARTERFINALIST

5. SAINT VINCENT PALLOTTI

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 20-10

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALIST & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE QUARTERFINALIST

6. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 20-5

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST

7. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 16-10

SEASON RESULT - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

8. ELIZABETH SETON

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 13-14

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE & WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

9. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 24-13

SEASON RESULT - MAIAC FINALIST & MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL QUARTERFINALIST

10. MOUNT ZION PREP ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 17-9

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND PRIVATE SCHOOL STATE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALIST

11. SAINT TIMOTHY’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 14-10

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST

12. WALT WHITMAN

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 26-2

The Vikings won the Maryland Class 4A state championship, defeating Richard Montgomery, 51-40, in the final Wednesday at UMBC and then-No. 22 Charles Herbert Flowers, 69-62, in the semifinals March 11 at Montgomery Blair High.

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE & MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHAMPION

13. BALTIMORE POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 23-2

The Engineers won the Maryland Class 3A state championship, defeating Reservoir, 54-37, in the final March 12 at UMBC, and then co-No. 25 South River, 39-34, in the semifinals March 10 at New Town High.

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE & BALTIMORE CITY CHAMPION

14. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 15-12

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

15. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 9-17

SEASON RESULT - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

16. THE ACADEMY OF THE HOLY CROSS

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 12-12

SEASON RESULT - WCAC QUARTERFINALIST

17. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 12-10

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

18. RICHARD MONTGOMERY

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 23-5

The Rockets lost to then-No. 19 Walt Whitman in the Maryland Class 4A state championship game after defeating then-No. 21 Western, 57-56, in the semifinals March 11 at Montgomery Blair High.

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE & MONTGOMERY COUNTY FINALIST

19. WESTERN

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 18-5

The Doves lost to Richard Montgomery in the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals March 11.

SEASON RESULT - BALTIMORE CITY FINALIST & MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST

20. CHARLES HERBERT FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 20-3

The Jaguars lost to then-No. 19 Walt Whitman in the Maryland Class 4A state semifinals March 11.

SEASON RESULT - PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY FINALIST & MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE SEMIFINALIST

21. MANCHESTER VALLEY

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 25-3

The Mustangs won the Maryland Class 2A state championship, defeating Glenelg, 46-39, in the final March 12 at UMBC, and Wicomico, 55-31, in the semifinals March 10 at Queen Anne’s High.

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE & CARROLL COUNTY ATHLETIC LEAGUE CHAMPION

22. RESERVOIR

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 21-5

The Gators lost to then-No. 17 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in the Maryland Class 4A state title game after defeating then-No. 20 Edgewood, 48-31, in the semifinals March 10 at C. Milton Wright High.

SEASON RESULT - HOWARD COUNTY CHAMPION & MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE FINALIST

23. SOUTHERN-GARRETT

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 22-5

The Rams won the Maryland Class 1A state championship, defeating then-No. 10 Pikesville, 52-46, in the final March 14 at UMBC, and then-No. 18 Smithsburg, 63-59, in the semifinals March 10 at Governor Thomas Johnson High.

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPION

24. PIKESVILLE

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 25-3

The Panthers lost to Southern-Garrett in the Maryland Class 1A state title game after defeating SEED School of Maryland, 67-29, in the semifinals March 10 at Woodlawn High.

SEASON RESULT - BALTIMORE COUNTY CHAMPION & MARYLAND CLASS 1A STATE FINALIST

25. SMITHSBURG

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 26-1

The Leopards lost to Southern-Garrett in overtime in the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals March 10.

SEASON RESULT - CENTRAL MARYLAND CONFERENCE SMALL SCHOOL CHAMPION & MARYLAND CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALIST