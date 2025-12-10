Former Gilman and St. Frances Coach Biff Poggi Promoted to Interim Head Coach at Michigan
On Wednesday, Biff Poggi was promoted to interim head coach for the University of Michigan's football team. The news came after Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore after an internal investigation revealed "credible evidence" of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.
Poggi, 65, will take over for Moore as the Wolverines' head coach for the team's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas on New Year's Eve.
Poggi was serving as associate head coach of the Wolverines
Poggi was an associate head coach under Moore this season, as he held the same position for former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh from 2021-2022.
His Previous Head Coaching Experience Was at Charlotte
Before returning to Ann Arbor, Poggi began his NCAA football head coaching career at Charlotte. He led the 49ers from 2023-2024 and posted a 6-16 overall record.
Poggi Made His Mark as a High School Coach for two Baltimore Powers
However, Poggi is best known for coaching over 20 years of high school football at Gilman (1996-2015) and St. Frances Academy (2017-2020) in Baltimore.
A Gilman alum himself, Poggi is the winningest coach in the Greyhounds' varsity football history, with more than 130 wins and multiple MIAA championships on his resume. Several of his Gilman teams achieved national rankings.
Then, Poggi helped build St. Frances Academy's football team and turned it into a powerhouse. He was known for recruiting talented players from inside and outside Maryland, as well as dominating opponents by wide margins.