Fort Hill High Announces Its 2025 Football Schedule in Maryland
Fort Hill has announced its 2025 football slate as it seeks Maryland high school history in the coming fall.
The Sentinels won their fourth straight Class 1A last year, equaling their run from 2013-2016. No team in Maryland state public football history has won five in a row.
Fort Hill will play five home games in 2025 at veneable Greenway Avenue Stadium in Cumberland, opening with Western Maryland neighbor Northern-Garrett in a rematch of last year’s 1A state title game. The following week, the Sentinels welcome Dunbar in a clash of state public powerhouses.
The squads, who’ve met several times in the state finals over last three decades, have combined for 22 Maryland state championships since 1993. Last year, the teams met for the first time in the regular season with Dunbar winning, 26-13, at Morgan State University.
Fort Hill travels to central Pennsylvania in week 4 (Sept. 26) to play Pennsylvania Class 5 state quarterfinalist Hollidaysburg. The Sentinels defeated Hollidaysburg last year, but had to forfeit the victory.
A week later, Fort Hill is in West Virginia for a matchup with defending West Virginia Class AAA state champ Bridgeport. Bridgeport, which went 14-0 last season, has won 11 state titles.
Last year, Fort Hill forfeited five regular season victories after it discovered and reported to Allegany County (Md.) school officials it played with an ineligible player. The Sentinels won four road games to reach Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium where they defeated Northern-Garrett for their 11th state crown.
2025 FORT HILL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 6 - vs. Northern-Garrett
Sept. 12 - vs. Dunbar
Sept. 19 - at Southern-Garrett
Sept. 26 - at Hollidaysburg (Pa.)
Oct. 3 - at Bridgeport (West Va.)
Oct. 10 - vs. Mountain Ridge
Oct. 17 - vs. North Hagerstown
Oct. 24 - vs. Smithsburg
Nov. 1 - at Allegany