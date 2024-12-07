Forth Hill Wins Its Fourth Consecutive Maryland Class 1A Football State Championship
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - Navy’s Jack Stephens Field has been a second home for the Fort Hill High football team - especially Jabril Daniels.
The senior ran for 247 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Sentinels to a 35-0 victory over Northern-Garrett for the Class 1A state championship. Chase Lamb and Noah House each added rushing scores for Fort Hill, ranked 19th in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25.
The Cumberland school pulled away in the second half to claim its fourth straight 1A title, and ninth in the last 11 seasons of competition (no season in 2020 due to COVID-19). The Sentinels (7-7) are the first school to four-peat twice.
Fort Hill won four in a row from 2014 to 2017. Urbana (1997-2000) was the first public school to win four straight state championships.
The Sentinels had to play their prior postseason games on road after forfeiting five wins for violating Allegany County (Md.) Public Schools and state athletic rules.
Daniel scored on runs of 14, 11 and 27 yards Saturday. The back, who's being recruited by Morgan State and Southern Utah, rushed for 303 yards and five touchdowns in Fort Hill's 45-21 win over Mountain Ridge in last year's 1A final.
MARYLAND CLASS 1A STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Fort Hill 35, Northern-Garrett 0
Fort Hill 0 7 14 14 - 35
Northern-Garrett 0 0 0 0 - 0
Second quarter
Fort Hill - Jabril Daniels 14 run (Bobby Brauer kick)
Third quarter
Fort Hill - Daniels 11 run (Brauer kick)
Fort Hill - Noah House 5 run (Brauer kick)
Fourth quarter
Fort Hill - Daniels 27 run (Brauer kick)
Fort Hill - Chase Lamb 16 run (Brauer kick)
Team statistics
First downs - Fort Hill 15, Northern 7
Rushing yards - Fort Hill 349, Northern 64
Passing yards - Fort Hill 0, Northern 89
Total yards - Fort Hill 349, Northern 153
Penalties - Fort Hill 7-76; Northern 2-10
Individual statistics
Rushing - Fort Hill (Jabril Daniels 23-247, Braelyn Younger 5-42, Tristian Ross 3-18, Chase Lamb 1-16, Carson Bender 5-14, Ahmed Saunders 1-10, Noah House 1-5, Nash Cassell 1-4, Owen Walker 1-minus 1, Fort Hill 1-minus 6); Northern (Evan Graham 14-30, Luke Ross 8-19, Liam Stewart 7-10, Caleb Hinebaugh 1-5)
Passing - Fort Hill (House 0-1-0); Northern (Liam Stewart 7-13-2-89)
Receiving - Northern (Hinebaugh 4-77, Ross 3-12)
Tackles - Fort Hill (Christian Riley 10, Nick Wilson 7, Landen Richardson 5, Kyler Miller 4); Northern (Nick Riley 9, Ross 7, Hinebaugh 6, Evan Graham 5)