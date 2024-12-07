High School

Forth Hill Wins Its Fourth Consecutive Maryland Class 1A Football State Championship

Behind Jabril Daniels 247 rushing yards, the Sentinels cruise past Northern-Garrett, 35-0

Derek Toney

Fort Hill continues to dominate Maryland Class 1A football. On Saturday, the Sentinels won their fourth consecutive MPSSAA state title and their ninth in the last 11 years.
Fort Hill continues to dominate Maryland Class 1A football. On Saturday, the Sentinels won their fourth consecutive MPSSAA state title and their ninth in the last 11 years. / Derek Toney

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - Navy’s Jack Stephens Field has been a second home for the Fort Hill High football team - especially Jabril Daniels. 

The senior ran for 247 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Sentinels to a 35-0 victory over Northern-Garrett for the Class 1A state championship. Chase Lamb and Noah House each added rushing scores for Fort Hill, ranked 19th in this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25

The Cumberland school pulled away in the second half to claim its fourth straight 1A title, and ninth in the last 11 seasons of competition (no season in 2020 due to COVID-19). The Sentinels (7-7) are the first school to four-peat twice. 

Fort Hill won four in a row from 2014 to 2017. Urbana (1997-2000) was the first public school to win four straight state championships.

The Sentinels had to play their prior postseason games on road after forfeiting five wins for violating Allegany County (Md.) Public Schools and state athletic rules.

Daniel scored on runs of 14, 11 and 27 yards Saturday. The back, who's being recruited by Morgan State and Southern Utah, rushed for 303 yards and five touchdowns in Fort Hill's 45-21 win over Mountain Ridge in last year's 1A final.

MARYLAND CLASS 1A STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Fort Hill 35, Northern-Garrett 0

Fort Hill 0 7 14 14 - 35

Northern-Garrett 0 0 0 0 - 0

Second quarter

Fort Hill - Jabril Daniels 14 run (Bobby Brauer kick)

Third quarter

Fort Hill - Daniels 11 run (Brauer kick)

Fort Hill - Noah House 5 run (Brauer kick)

Fourth quarter

Fort Hill - Daniels 27 run (Brauer kick)

Fort Hill - Chase Lamb 16 run (Brauer kick)

Team statistics

First downs - Fort Hill 15, Northern 7

Rushing yards - Fort Hill 349, Northern 64

Passing yards - Fort Hill 0, Northern 89

Total yards - Fort Hill 349, Northern 153

Penalties - Fort Hill 7-76; Northern 2-10

Individual statistics

Rushing - Fort Hill (Jabril Daniels 23-247, Braelyn Younger 5-42, Tristian Ross 3-18, Chase Lamb 1-16, Carson Bender 5-14, Ahmed Saunders 1-10, Noah House 1-5, Nash Cassell 1-4, Owen Walker 1-minus 1, Fort Hill 1-minus 6); Northern (Evan Graham 14-30, Luke Ross 8-19, Liam Stewart 7-10, Caleb Hinebaugh 1-5)

Passing - Fort Hill (House 0-1-0); Northern (Liam Stewart 7-13-2-89)

Receiving - Northern (Hinebaugh 4-77, Ross 3-12)

Tackles - Fort Hill (Christian Riley 10, Nick Wilson 7, Landen Richardson 5, Kyler Miller 4); Northern (Nick Riley 9, Ross 7, Hinebaugh 6, Evan Graham 5)

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland