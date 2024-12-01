Top 25 Maryland High School Football State Rankings (11/30/2024)
The private schools have completed their football seasons in Maryland but the state public school powers fight on as the MPSSAA will hold its state championship games, in every classification, this week at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.
The marquee match-up will be No. 5 Wise battling No. 6 Quince Orchard for the Class 4A state championship on Friday. In Class 2A/1A, No. 9 Dunbar will go for its 16th state crown when it faces No. 11 Patuxent, also on Friday. On Saturday, No. 12 Linganore will clash with No. 14 Arundel for the Class 3A state championship.
Also on Saturday, No. 19 Fort battles Northern-Garrett on the 1A state final and No. 20 Stephen Decator will go up against No. 23 Huntingtown for the Class 2A championship game.
TOP 25 MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE RANKINGS
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
SEASON COMPLETE - Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association )(MIAA) A Conference champions.
2. ST. FRANCES ACADEMY (7-3)
Previous rank: 2
SEASON COMPLETE
3. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
SEASON COMPLETE - Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division champions.
4. RIVERDALE BAPTIST SCHOOL (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
SEASON COMPLETE
5. HENRY A. WISE (12-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Charles H. Flowers, 35-0, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal.
Temple University commit Decarlos Young ran for two scores and Eric Wedge threw for two more as the defending state champ Pumas advanced to a 10th 4A state title game. Wise plays No. 6 Quince Orchard in the 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Friday.
6. QUINCE ORCHARD (13-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Broadneck, 48-13, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal.
Maryland commit Iverson Howard had three touchdown runs and Travon Jackson accounted for three scores as the Cougars advanced. Quince Orchard plays No. 5 Henry A. Wise in the 4A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Friday.
7. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (10-2)
Previous rank: 8
SEASON COMPLETE - MIAA A Conference finalist
8. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (7-5)
Previous rank: 7
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC Capital Division finalist
9. DUNBAR (13-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated No. 25 Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s, 6-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal.
The Poets got a touchdown run from Cordae Jones in overtime to advance to their 16th state final. Douglass plays No. 11 Patuxent in the 2A/1A state title game Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
10. GEORGETOWN PREP (6-2)
Previous rank: 10
SEASON COMPLETE - Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) champions.
11. PATUXENT (13-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Middletown, 42-13, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal.
Evan Blouir accounted for 446 yards and six touchdowns as the Panthers advanced to the state finals for the second time in three seasons. Patuxent plays No. 9 Dunbar in the 2A/1A state championship game Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
12. LINGANORE (13-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Oakland Mills, 35-21, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal.
Bradly Matthews rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns as the Lancers advanced to their fifth state final since 2017. Linganore plays No. 14 Arundel in the 3A state championship game Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.
13. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (9-2)
Previous rank: 11
SEASON COMPLETE - WCAC Metro Division finalist
14. ARUNDEL (11-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Sherwood, 24-8, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal.
Amir Lowery threw for a score and ran for another as the Wildcats clinched a second state final berth in the last three seasons. Arundel plays No. 12 Linganore in the 3A state title game Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
15. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (6-5)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Calvert Hall College, 17-14, 104th Turkey Bowl.
Monmouth commit Brad Seiss threw two touchdown passes as the Dons claimed their second straight victory in the Turkey Bowl at Towson University.
16. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (7-5)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Loyola Blakefield, 17-14, 104th Turkey Bowl.
Oliver Noll and John Asuquo each had touchdown runs for the Cardinals, who dropped their second straight Turkey Bowl decision.
17. CHARLES H. FLOWERS (9-3)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Henry A. Wise, 35-0, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal.
The Jaguars lost for the second time this season to defending 4A state champ Wise.
18. BROADNECK (10-2)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Quince Orchard, 48-13, Maryland Class 4A state semifinal.
Senior quarterback CJ Watkins accounted for two scores with a 1-yard run and 4-yard pass to Mari Hayes, but the Bruins were unable to overcome a 21-0 first half deficit against undefeated Quince Orchard.
19. FORT HILL (6-7)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Perryville, 24-21, Maryland Class 1A state semifinal.
The three-time defending 1A state champ Sentinels won their fourth straight road game this postseason as Noah Cassell’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Carson Bender in the third quarter was the eventual game-winner. Fort Hill plays Northern-Garrett in the 1A state title game Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
NOTE - Fort Hill’s record reflects forfeit losses confirmed after completion of the regular season.
20. STEPHEN DECATUR (13-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Westlake, 27-20, Maryland Class 2A state semifinal.
Johnny Hobgood’s 8-yard touchdown run in overtime was the difference as the Seahawks overcame a 20-0 second half deficit for a chance to defend their 2023 state title. Decatur plays No. 23 Huntingtown in the 2A state final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Saturday.
21. PAINT BRANCH (9-2)
Previous rank: 19
SEASON COMPLETE - Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinalist
22. NORTHWEST (9-3)
Previous rank: 20
SEASON COMPLETE - Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinalist
23. HUNTINGTOWN
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Milford Mill Academy, 24-16, Maryland Class 2A state semifinal
The Hurricanes reached a second straight 2A state final as Brody Whittington rushed for two scores and Landon Cawley added a rushing score. Huntingtown plays No. 20 Stephen Decatur in the 2A state final Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.sc
24. SHERWOOD (10-3)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Arundel, 24-8, Maryland Class 3A state semifinal.
Matthew Larsen’s 79-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Nix in the fourth quarter were the only points for the Warriors, who lost in the state semifinal round for the second time in four seasons.
25. FREDERICK DOUGLASS-PRINCE GEORGE’S (12-1)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Dunbar, 6-0, Maryland Class 2A/1A state semifinal.
The Eagles’ undefeated season ended after being shutout for the first time since 2021.