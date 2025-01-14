Franklin Head Football Coach Anthony Burgos Steps Down
Anthony Burgos, who turned Franklin High into one of Maryland’s most successful public football programs, has stepped down.
“I started this journey in 2002 with the mission to create something special for Franklin High and the Reisterstown community. It’s been a great ride and I’m extremely proud of what we built,” Burgos said in a Facebook post two weeks ago. “The time has come to step down as the Head Football Coach.”
Burgos has transitioned into real estate where he has his own company (Burgos Realty). He said defensive coordinator Randy Johnson will lead the Franklin program.
Franklin won three Class 3A state titles during Burgos’ 23-year tenure. The Indians went 8-4 this past season, losing to Sherwood in the 3A state quarterfinals.
Franklin is one of eight schools to reach the state quarterfinal round since 2019 when the Maryland state athletic association (MPSSAA) adjusted the postseason format by allowing two teams to advance out of each region (East, North, South and West) in each classification, then reseed (1 to 8) based on their regular season playoff point average.
Burgos guided the Indians to back-to-back 3A titles in 2013 and 2014. The Indians claimed the title in 2018, defeating Linganore, 17-14, on a field goal as time expired in regulation.
Burgps’ three state titles ties him with former Hereford coach Steve Turnbaugh for most by a Baltimore County (Md.) football coach.
Zach Alkire (Fort Hill), Quince Orchard’s John Kelley, DaLawn Parrish (Westlake) and Brian Van Deusen (River Hill) are now the only active Maryland public coaches with at least three state football titles. Parrish won six 4A state titles at Henry A. Wise.
In his fifth season in 2006, Burgos got Franklin (10-3) to the 3A state semifinals, starting a run of 18 straight winning seasons. The Indians lost in the 3A final in 2010 and 2016.
Franklin’s 2010 final appearance was its first since 1978.
A native of Long Island, N.Y. where he played football and lacrosse at Wyandanch Memorial, Burgos helped Nassau Community College (N.Y.) to the national JUCO lacrosse championship in 1997.
He played football and lacrosse at Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College). A standout defensive back, Burgos was tutored by Al Thomas, who was Western Maryland’s defensive coordinator and won eight Maryland state high school titles at three Montgomery County (Md.) programs.
Burgos went 173-79 at Franklin, and won four Baltimore County league titles.
“I got into this to help young kids get into college and become great men,” Burgos said in his post. “I see you guys out there and I’m so proud. Husbands, fathers, college graduates, and most importantly great men.”