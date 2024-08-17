Franklin (Maryland) high school football player collapses, dies at practice
The Franklin (Maryland) high school football community is in mourning after news broke that 16-year old Leslie Noble, a junior guard on the Indians varsity football team, suffered a medical emergency during practice on Wednesday morning and died shortly thereafter.
Noble, who was a starter for the Indians as a freshman and also played on the school's basketball team, collapsed during practice. Emergency medical personnel responded around 9:15 a.m. to the Franklin football field and reportedly performed CPR on Noble before transporting him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
It was the team's first practice of the fall season. Temperatures in the area were in the low 70's on Wednesday morning and the team was not in pads during the drills. The incident, according to a parent who witnessed it, occurred shortly after the practice got underway.
According to a report in the Baltimore Sun, Noble was unconscious when the emergency call went out. Baltimore County police dispatchers stated that a "player had a heatstroke."
Alabama high school football player dies following 'medical emergency'
This follows a similar incident in Alabama where a 14-year old New Brockton high football player Semaj Wilkins collapsed and died following a medical emergency at practice.
A spokesman for the Baltimore Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to the Sun that Noble would undergo and autopsy to determine the cause of death.