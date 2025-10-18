St. Frances Academy Keeps Rolling with a Rout of New Jersey Power
Playing a rare home game in Maryland, St. Frances Academy broke open a tight game at the half, Friday, to pull away for a 29-7 win over The Hun School, the 10th ranked team in the state of New Jersey.
Ranked No. 1 in Maryland and No. 2 in the High School Power 25 National Rankings, St. Frances found itself locked in a tight struggle as it went to the half with a 6-0 lead. Samir Evans sparked a second half surge for the Panthers, tossing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Burrell, in the third quarter, and then capping the scoring in the fourth with a 5-yard touchdown reception from Jae'Oyn Williams.
St. Frances (7-1) also scored on an 81-yard fumble return by Duyon Forkpa. Amir Hogan had the only touchdown of the night for The Hun School, reaching the end zone of a 6-yard reception.
The Hun School is now 6-3 while St. Frances improved picked up its sixth straight win. The Panthers only loss in 2025 came to the nation's No. 1 team as the dropped a 21-14 decision to St. John's Bosco in California.
The Panthers, who are trying to win the school's first ever national championship, have three regular season games to play with the biggest, by far, coming in their final contest as the Panthers will meet their arch-rivals, IMG Academy, on Nov. 7 in Florida.
The Hun School will also play IMG, in two weeks, when the Ascenders visit the Garden State. Before that the Raiders will travel to Florida to square off against The First Academy, before Hun School wraps up its schedule, on Nov. 8, by hosting Connecticut's St. Thomas More.