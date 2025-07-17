Georgia Lands 4-Star Linebacker Over Alabama, Oregon
OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - In more ways than one, McDonogh School linebacker Nick Abrams made a business decision Wednesday afternoon with his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Abrams, 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, pledged to the SEC school over Alabama and Oregon. He’s ranked as the No. 16 linebacker prospect and the No. 249 overall recruit in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
Bulldogs Present Abrams' Best Opportunity to Play Beyond College
Abrams lauded the track record of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who defensive prowess has produced six national titles (two at Georgia and four at Alabama as Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator) and Georgia co-defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach Glenn Schumann.
“That duo has produced three Butkus Award winners and multiple first round (NFL) draft picks, multiple successful linebackers in NFL…” Abrams said.
Georgia Met Abrams’ Expectations Academically
“The Terry School of Business is one of the best public business school in the country,” said Abrams. “I’m going to get coached to a high standard, but I’m going to be challenged in the classroom.”
Abrams plans to major in Real Estate.
“It’s next to Atlanta and there’s a lot of branding opportunities,” said Abrams. “I can really thrive, not only on the field, but off the field.”
Abrams Is Still Evolving as a Football Player
The coming 2025 season will be just Abrams’ fifth playing football. He started playing in eighth grade, but was injured and missed the season.
His freshman year at McDonogh, he played receiver on junior varsity.
“I couldn’t catch,” Abrams said.
He moved to varsity and to linebacker his sophomore season in 2023.
“I really found myself,” said Abrams.
McDonogh coach Hakeem Sule saw Abrams’ defensive potential.
“Is he a safety, he’s a defensive end…he was really raw,” said Sule. “He had the body and the mindset, but it was about putting it together.
“We figured he was a natural linebacker…had good instincts. What he does really well is close on the ball. He’s versatile, he can rush the passer, athletic enough to cover in space.”
Abrams Has High Expectations This Season
Abrams will be a captain for the Eagles, who’ve lost the past three Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference championship games - all to Archbishop Spalding.
With a veteran cast led by Abrams, McDonogh could be poised for a breakthrough.
“Our seniors class is very underrated, I think we’re the best team in the MIAA A,” said Abrams. “We’re going to show why and get over that hump and win the championship.”