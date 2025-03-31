High School

Gerstell Academy's Darren Fling commits to No. 6 Flagler lacrosse, becomes fourth 2026 MIAA recruit to join Saints

Standout attackman cites close-knit culture, strong coaching connection and proximity to family as key factors in choosing Flagler

Gerstell Academy's Darren Fling has joined a growing number of MIAA lacrosse players from the Class of 2026 to announce their college commitment to Flagler University.
The Fling Family

The Flagler Saints and lacrosse head coach Brian Duncan, currently ranked No. 6 in the USILA Coaches Poll with a 10-1 record, are in the midst of a two-week break before hosting fellow Peach Belt Conference program Alabama-Huntsville on Saturday.

That said, the announcements from MIAA players committing to the Saints and Coach Duncan continue to roll in. This time, the news comes from just over the Baltimore County line in Finksburg, where Gerstell Academy is located.

Gerstell attackman Darren Fling has become the fourth Class of 2026 MIAA player to commit to Flagler.

Fling said he chose Flagler because of the connection he developed with Duncan and the rest of the Saints coaching staff. They recognized his potential and showed him how he could contribute to the program. He also praised the close bond among the Flagler Lacrosse team, both on and off the field.

In addition, Fling was drawn to the beauty of the campus and surrounding area—and appreciated that he’ll be just 90 minutes away from his sister, Allison Fling, a four-star attacker in the Class of 2025 from Garrison Forest School. Allison is set to play lacrosse at the University of Florida this fall.

Congratulations to Darren Fling and his family! And best of luck to him and the Gerstell Falcons the rest of this season. The Falcons are off to a strong start, holding a 3-0 overall record, including a 1-0 mark in MIAA “B” Conference play after a thrilling 14–13 victory at three-time defending champion Archbishop Curley this past Thursday.

Could Gerstell—with Fling playing a key role—emerge as a top conference contender throughout the 2025 season? Time will tell, but early signs are promising.

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

