Gerstell Academy's Darren Fling commits to No. 6 Flagler lacrosse, becomes fourth 2026 MIAA recruit to join Saints
The Flagler Saints and lacrosse head coach Brian Duncan, currently ranked No. 6 in the USILA Coaches Poll with a 10-1 record, are in the midst of a two-week break before hosting fellow Peach Belt Conference program Alabama-Huntsville on Saturday.
That said, the announcements from MIAA players committing to the Saints and Coach Duncan continue to roll in. This time, the news comes from just over the Baltimore County line in Finksburg, where Gerstell Academy is located.
Gerstell attackman Darren Fling has become the fourth Class of 2026 MIAA player to commit to Flagler.
Fling said he chose Flagler because of the connection he developed with Duncan and the rest of the Saints coaching staff. They recognized his potential and showed him how he could contribute to the program. He also praised the close bond among the Flagler Lacrosse team, both on and off the field.
In addition, Fling was drawn to the beauty of the campus and surrounding area—and appreciated that he’ll be just 90 minutes away from his sister, Allison Fling, a four-star attacker in the Class of 2025 from Garrison Forest School. Allison is set to play lacrosse at the University of Florida this fall.
Congratulations to Darren Fling and his family! And best of luck to him and the Gerstell Falcons the rest of this season. The Falcons are off to a strong start, holding a 3-0 overall record, including a 1-0 mark in MIAA “B” Conference play after a thrilling 14–13 victory at three-time defending champion Archbishop Curley this past Thursday.
Could Gerstell—with Fling playing a key role—emerge as a top conference contender throughout the 2025 season? Time will tell, but early signs are promising.