High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The top three teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region rankings had the week off, including No. 1 St. Frances Academy, which was supposed to play IMG Academy in a game with national championship implications before the Ascenders called it off.
The only ranked team to fall last week was then-No. 8 Malvern Prep, which lost 21-20 in overtime to Springside Chestnut Hill Academy for its second loss of the season. The Friars’ spot in the rankings was Central Catholic of Pittsburgh, which advanced to the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (9-1) (No. 1 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: Season over
2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (9-0) (No. 12 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. St. John’s College, WCAC Capital Division semifinals
3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (10-0) (No. 19 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. West Cabarrus, Class 7A playoffs
4. Harrisburg (Pa.) (11-0)
Last week: Def. Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) 21-9
This week: vs. Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.), Class 6A District 3 third round
5. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (9-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), Class 6A District 12 final
6. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (10-1)
Last week: Def. Beaufort (S.C.) 63-13
This week: vs. Fountain Inn (S.C.), Class 4A second round
7. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (11-0)
Last week: Def. North Raleigh (N.C.) Christian Academy 45-0
This week: vs. Cannon (N.C.) School
8. Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.) (9-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Catawba Ridge (Fort Mill, S.C.), Class 5A Division 2 playoffs
9. Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) (9-1)
Last week: Def. Western Branch (Chesapeake, Va.) 56-7
This week: Idle (vs. Western Branch-Lloyd C. Bird winner, Class 6 Region A semifinals, Nov. 21)
10. Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) (10-1)
Last week: Def. Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg, Pa.) 44-7
This week: vs. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.), Class 6A third round
Under Consideration
Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
Bridgeport (W.V.)
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Easton (Pa.)
Hough (N.C.)
Howard (Wilmington, Del.)
Irmo (Columbia, S.C.)
Malvern Prep (Pa.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg, Md.)
–
