High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings — Oct. 29, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The game of the week in the Mid-Atlantic Region took place in the nation’s capital, where DeMatha held off St. John’s 23-20 in overtime.
The Cadets erased an early 9-0 deficit to take a 17-9 lead, but the Stags forced overtime when junior QB Tristan Sabb ran for a touchdown, then scored the two-point conversion. After St. John’s kicked a field goal on its opening possession, DeMatha won the game on Elijah Lee’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Pennsylvania’s top teams tuned up for the PIAA state playoffs, with most getting first-round byes — although La Salle College Prep must face rival St. Joseph’s Prep in a massive opening game. Meanwhile, South Carolina, Virginia and North Carolina wind down their regular seasons.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).
High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (8-1) (No. 2 nationally)
Last week: Def. Aces Elite Sports Academy (Tempe, Ariz.) 28-0
This week: vs. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, Va.)
2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (8-0) (No. 12 nationally)
Last week: Def. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) 23-20 (OT)
This week: vs. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)
3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (9-0) (No. 19 nationally)
Last week: Def. Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.) 42-14
This week: at Ben L. Smith (Greensboro, N.C.)
4. Irmo (Columbia, S.C.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Chapin (S.C.) 48-6
This week: vs. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
5. Harrisburg (Pa.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Central Dauphin East (Harrisburg, Pa.) 28-6
This week: Idle (vs. Cumberland Valley-Central Dauphin winner, 6A District 3 second round, Nov. 7)
6. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (8-1)
Last week: Def. Father Judge (Philadelphia) 56-7
This week: vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia), 6A first round, Nov. 1
7. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (8-1)
Last week: Def. Dreher (Columbia, S.C.) 28-0
This week: vs. Richland Northeast (Columbia, S.C.)
8. Malvern Prep (Pa.) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 24-0
This week: vs. William Penn Charter (Philadelphia)
9. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Charlotte (N.C.) Christian 46-20
This week: vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day
10. Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Nansemond River (Suffolk, Va.) 35-21
This week: at Great Bridge (Chesapeake, Va.)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
Bridgeport (W.V.)
Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Easton (Pa.)
Hough (N.C.)
Howard (Wilmington, Del.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.)
Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg, Md.)
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter