Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) High School Football Recaps and Scores - Oct. 24-25, 2025
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) kicked off its ninth week of high school football, with games taking place on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
DeMatha 23, St. John's 20 (OT)
The WCAC Game of the Week took place between St. John's and DeMatha on Friday night. It lived up to the hype as the Stags escaped with the overtime victory over the Cadets to remain unbeaten at 8-0. Trailing 9-0, St. John's went on to score 17 unanswered points until DeMatha tied it up in the fourth quarter. In OT, the Cadets took a 20-17 lead with a field goal, but the Stags won the contest on an Elijah Lee touchdown run.
Paul VI 17, Archbishop Carroll 0
Both Paul VI and Archbishop Carroll entered this contest with 4-3 records. However, the Panthers ended up shutting out the Lions to win their fifth game of the season. Paul VI running back Keyon Johnson had 30 carries for 176 rushing yards, while quarterback Hudson Akin finished with a passing touchdown and a rushing score.
Gonzaga 13, Good Counsel 7
Another good WCAC matchup took place on Saturday night as Gonzaga snuck by Good Counsel in a low-scoring affair. Both teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter, but the Eagles added two field goals in the next two quarters. With this result, Gonzaga improves to 5-3 while the Falcons drop to 5-4.
St. Mary's Ryken 42, Bishop Ireton 0
Finally, St. Mary's Ryken dominated their way to victory over a one-win Bishop Ireton squad. The Knights finished with six touchdowns as they improve to 6-3 on the year. St. Mary's Ryken has now scored 40+ points in four of their last five games.