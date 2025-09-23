High School

High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025

Top four teams remain the same; South Pointe (SC), Oscar Smith (VA) enter rankings.

René Ferrán

South Pointe moves into this week's Mid-Atlantic Region rankings.
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).

1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (3-1) (No. 2 nationally)

2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (4-0) (No. 14 nationally)

3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (4-0) (No. 22 nationally)

4. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (4-0)

5. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) (4-0)

6. Irmo (Columbia, S.C.) (5-0)

7. Harrisburg (Pa.) (5-0)

8. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (4-1)

9. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (5-0)

10. Oscar Smith (Va.) (2-1)

Under Consideration

Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)

Bridgeport (W.V.)

Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)

Coatesville (Pa.)

Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Easton (Pa.)

Hough (N.C.)

Maury (Norfolk, Va.)


