High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (3-1) (No. 2 nationally)
2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (4-0) (No. 14 nationally)
3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (4-0) (No. 22 nationally)
4. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (4-0)
5. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) (4-0)
6. Irmo (Columbia, S.C.) (5-0)
7. Harrisburg (Pa.) (5-0)
8. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (4-1)
9. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (5-0)
10. Oscar Smith (Va.) (2-1)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
Bridgeport (W.V.)
Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
Coatesville (Pa.)
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Easton (Pa.)
Hough (N.C.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)