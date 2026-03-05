Oregon High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 5, 2026

The 2026 Oregon high school girls basketball playoffs continue on Thursday, March 5th with playoff games for all divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the OSAA high school girls basketball playoffs. The 6A state final is March 14th.

Oregon High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 5-7, 2026

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Third Round

No. 1 Imbler vs. No. 8 Powers - 03/05

No. 4 Jordan Valley vs. No. 12 Crane - 03/05

No. 3 Country Christian vs. No. 6 Echo - 03/05

No. 2 North Clackamas Christian vs. No. 10 Union - 03/05

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Second Round

No. 1 Regis vs. No. 9 Knappa - 03/05

No. 4 Crosshill Christian vs. No. 12 Oakland - 03/05

No. 3 Western Christian vs. No. 6 Bandon - 03/05

No. 2 Weston-McEwen vs. No. 7 Stanfield - 03/05

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Third Round

No. 1 Vale vs. No. 8 Sutherlin - 03/05

No. 4 Creswell vs. No. 5 Sisters - 03/05

No. 3 Banks vs. No. 6 Valley Catholic - 03/05

No. 2 Amity vs. No. 7 Pleasant Hill - 03/05

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

No. 1 Stayton vs. No. 16 Klamath Union - 03/07

No. 8 Molalla vs. No. 9 Philomath - 03/07

No. 5 Henley vs. No. 12 Scappoose - 03/07

No. 4 Marist vs. No. 13 Madras - 03/07

No. 3 Seaside vs. No. 14 Pendleton - 03/07

No. 6 St. Helens vs. No. 11 North Bend - 03/07

No. 7 Cascade vs. No. 10 La Grande - 03/07

No. 2 Baker vs. No. 15 The Dalles - 03/07

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

First Round

No. 1 Redmond vs. No. 16 North Eugene - 03/07

No. 8 Silverton vs. No. 9 Summit - 03/07

No. 5 West Albany vs. No. 12 Bend - 03/07

No. 4 Crater vs. No. 13 Canby - 03/07

No. 3 South Albany vs. No. 14 Eagle Point - 03/07

No. 6 Wilsonville vs. No. 11 Lebanon - 03/07

No. 7 Crook County vs. No. 10 La Salle - 03/07

No. 2 Springfield vs. No. 15 Putnam - 03/07

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Second Round

No. 1 Tualatin vs. No. 17 Lake Oswego - 03/07

No. 8 Jesuit vs. No. 9 West Salem - 03/07

No. 5 Sherwood vs. No. 12 Sheldon - 03/07

No. 4 South Medford vs. No. 20 Mountainside - 03/07

No. 3 Benson Tech vs. No. 14 Beaverton - 03/07

No. 6 South Salem vs. No. 11 Oregon City - 03/07

No. 7 Southridge vs. No. 10 Nelson - 03/07

No. 2 West Linn vs. No. 15 Century - 03/07

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.

More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI