Clarksburg and Linganore win Maryland High School Girls Flag Football State Titles
For the second year in a row, the Maryland high school girls flag football state championship game took place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Two title games shows the sports growth in Maryland
However, unlike last year with just one state championship game, there were two in 2025. Clarksburg went back-to-back and won the Class 4A-3A state championship, while Linganore (Frederick) won the Class 2A-1A state title.
Both state championship games were played on Saturday, Nov. 8, while four state semifinal games took place one day earlier on Friday, Nov. 7.
Flag football comes to M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens
The NFL's Baltimore Ravens have supported Maryland high school girls flag football since it began as a pilot program in 2023. They hosted the first girls flag football state title game in 2024, which was won by the Coyotes.
Former Ravens and Washington Commanders players were in attendance to support the teams playing. Representing Baltimore were Michael McCrary, Terrance West, and Jermaine Lewis, and representing Washington were Brian Mitchell and Kevin Barnes.
Back in 2023, Frederick County was the first Maryland school system to launch high school girls flag football, with Montgomery County, Baltimore City, and Washington County joining in a year later.
92 teams participated in high school flag football in Maryland in 2025
With girls flag football growing in popularity in the state, 92 high schools participated in the 2025 season. The seven Maryland counties included were Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's, and Washington.
The additional counties and schools resulted in separate Class 4A-3A and 2A-1A playoffs and state championships, with two different Maryland state champions for 2025.
Linganore rolls past Calvert in 2A/1A
The first state title game that took place on Saturday was the 2A/1A game between No. 3 Linganore and No. 1 Calvert. A day earlier in the semifinals, the Lancers defeated No. 2 Forest Park, while the Cavaliers beat No. 4 Largo.
The contest wasn't even close as Linganore dominated Calvert 26-6 for their first girls flag football state championship in school history.
"Unreal," said Lancers head coach Brian Sweene. "It's the greatest feeling that I can have."
Linganore quarterback Lexi Petrie had an incredible senior season that ended on a high note. She threw four touchdown passes to lead her school to victory.
"It feels great to win with all these girls," said Petrie. "We're such a good group together. We mesh really well. It's just nice that we've finally been rewarded."
"[Lexi] is just an unbelievable athlete and person," said Sweene.
Petrie has been included in various High School on SI girls flag football Player of the Week polls throughout the 2025 season.
"It's really nice to get that recognition," said Petrie. "It's basically to prove that everything I've been doing has been working out and successful in my favor."
On Saturday evening, Petrie completed two touchdown passes to two different receivers, sophomore Makenna Roberts and fellow senior Rachael Hepner.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Hepner. "I'm definitely going to remember this for the rest of my life."
Late in the game, Hepner scored her second touchdown on a hook-and-ladder play. The Lancers ran that play multiple times throughout the evening and the season.
"We practice it on a regular basis," said Sweene. "We make sure we do it correctly, and make sure there are no problems."
"I think it's an amazing play," said Hepner. "I think it's one of those plays that people don't see coming."
This state title win for Linganore shows that that the Maryland high school girls flag football playoffs could expand to four different champions for each classification as the sport continues to grow in populatiry in the state.
"I think it's an amazing sport continuing to grow," said Petrie. "I think it's just getting bigger and bigger."
"It's going to take over," Sweene stated on the rise of high school girls flag football in Maryland.
Clarksburg shuts out Whitman in 4A/3A final
Next up was the 4A/3A state championship game between Montgomery County schools No. 2 Clarksburg and No. 4 Whitman. In the semifinals, the Coyotes defeated No. 3 Western, while the Vikings beat No. 1 Wise.
The contest featured a lot of defense, especially in the first half. But Clarksburg got the job done with a 19-0 shutout victory to win their second consecutive girls flag football state title.
"These are a special group of girls," said Coyotes head coach Kyle Landefeld. "They're just phenomenal. They earned everything, and I'm very proud."
Clarksburg only led 7-0 in the first half, but they added two more scores in the second to finish the job.
"They knew they could do it," said Landenfeld. "They have the talent. They just locked in, and knew what they could do."
Coyotes junior Aysia Jones-Robinson capped off her MVP-caliber season with a stellar two-way performance. She threw two touchdown passes and ran for one score, and made multiple pass breakups and flag pulls on defense.
"The defense never gave up," said Jones-Robinson. "We played our hardest, and we got the dub."
Clarksburg junior Destiny Turner also stepped up in the championship game with a touchdown catch and an interception both in the second half. It was the first pick the Coyotes had all game.
"It feels nice to have a quarterback like Aysia," said Turner. "She always knows how to throw the pass, and it just feels great."
"My favorite receiver to throw to," Jones-Robinson state about Turner. "I'm going to miss playing with her. She's very reliable, and whenever I need her, she's always there to step it up."
"They were all-season superstars," Landefeld state about Jones-Robinson and Turner. "You've got to love them."
Whitman made multiple plays on offense and defense as they came close to scoring and pulling the upset. But in the end, the Vikings came up short.
In High School on SI's feature story on the Clarksburg quarterback/cornerback, Jones-Robinson said that one of her sports idols is Lamar Jackson. On Saturday evening, she got to emulate the Ravens quarterback she's been compared to on his home field.
"It feels great," said Jones-Robinson. "Playing on the Ravens' field, being compared to him, and actually running and taking off."
With two state titles already on her high school resume, it's certainly possible that Jones-Robinson and the Coyotes could three-peat for her senior year in 2026.