Live Updates: No. 4 St. Frances Academy (MD) at St. Joseph's Prep (PA) in Saturday high school football showdown

Levi Payton

St. Francis Academy junior quarterback Denari Hill will help the team go for its second win of the season on Saturday in Philadelphia.
No. 4 St. Frances Academy (1-1) travels to St. Joseph’s Prep (0-2) tonight in a nationally watched matchup kicking off at 7 p.m. ET.

St. Frances opened its season with a 42-13 win over Florida power Chaminade-Madonna before dropping a 21-14 battle at St. John Bosco in California. Prep is still chasing its first win after close losses to American Heritage (31-28) and DeMatha (45-17).

The Panthers bring one of the country’s deepest rosters, headlined by Maryland commit Zion Elee, Edge, sr. and Alabama commit Jireh Edwards, S, sr. Prep counters with sophomore wideout Jett Harrison, WR, soph., one of the nation’s top-ranked players in his class, and Penn State commit Alex Haskell, DL, sr. on the defensive front.

Star Players to Watch

St. Frances Academy Panthers (1-1)

Zion Elee, Edge, sr. – Five-star recruit; Maryland commit

Jireh Edwards, S, sr. – Five-star recruit; Alabama commit

Raylaun Henry, CB, jr. – Four-star recruit; No. 10 CB by Rivals

DQ Forkpa, LB, sr. – Four-star recruit; No. 14 LB nationally by Rivals

Hakim Satterwhite, CB, sr. – Three-star recruit; Maryland commit

Damon Hall, TE, sr. – Three-star recruit; Maryland commit

Jermaine Smith, Edge, jr. – Four-star recruit; No. 10 LB by Rivals

Maurice Medley, LB, sr. – Three-star recruit; Syracuse commit

Edward Baker, IOL, sr. – Three-star recruit; Tennessee commit

Coen Logan, WR, sr. – Three-star recruit; Temple commit

Khamari Bing, S, sr. – Three-star recruit; Maryland commit

Sa’Nir Brooks, RB, jr. – Four-star recruit; No. 27 RB by Rivals

Wayne Henry, S, sr. – Three-star recruit; Auburn commit

John Watkins, OT, sr. – Three-star recruit; Temple commit

Samir Edwards, WR, soph. – No. 32 WR by Rivals

Alexander Taylor, Edge, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 42 edge by Rivals

Destin Mitchell, TE, sr. – Three-star recruit; No. 94 TE by Rivals

Jayden Travers, DL, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 48 DL by Rivals

Jae’Oyn Williams, RB, sr. – Three-star recruit; Virginia Tech No. 112 RB by Rivals

Brandon Wills-Dickson, LB, soph. – Three-star recruit; No. 17 LB by Rivals

James Branch, WR, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 67 WR by Rivals

Maddox Fackel, Edge, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 50 edge by Rivals

Jamie White, S, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 79 safety by Rivals

St. Joseph’s Prep Hawks (0-2)

Jett Harrison, WR, soph. – Four-star recruit; No. 6 overall sophomore by Rivals – No. 2 WR

Alex Haskell, DL, sr. – Three-star recruit; Penn State commit

Brandon Lockley, LB, jr. – Four-star recruit; No. 22 by Rivals

Simaj Hill, CB, sr. – Three-star recruit; West Virginia commit

Charlie Foulke, QB, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 35 QB by Rivals

