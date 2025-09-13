Live Updates: No. 4 St. Frances Academy (MD) at St. Joseph's Prep (PA) in Saturday high school football showdown
No. 4 St. Frances Academy (1-1) travels to St. Joseph’s Prep (0-2) tonight in a nationally watched matchup kicking off at 7 p.m. ET.
St. Frances opened its season with a 42-13 win over Florida power Chaminade-Madonna before dropping a 21-14 battle at St. John Bosco in California. Prep is still chasing its first win after close losses to American Heritage (31-28) and DeMatha (45-17).
The Panthers bring one of the country’s deepest rosters, headlined by Maryland commit Zion Elee, Edge, sr. and Alabama commit Jireh Edwards, S, sr. Prep counters with sophomore wideout Jett Harrison, WR, soph., one of the nation’s top-ranked players in his class, and Penn State commit Alex Haskell, DL, sr. on the defensive front.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.
Star Players to Watch
St. Frances Academy Panthers (1-1)
Zion Elee, Edge, sr. – Five-star recruit; Maryland commit
Jireh Edwards, S, sr. – Five-star recruit; Alabama commit
Raylaun Henry, CB, jr. – Four-star recruit; No. 10 CB by Rivals
DQ Forkpa, LB, sr. – Four-star recruit; No. 14 LB nationally by Rivals
Hakim Satterwhite, CB, sr. – Three-star recruit; Maryland commit
Damon Hall, TE, sr. – Three-star recruit; Maryland commit
Jermaine Smith, Edge, jr. – Four-star recruit; No. 10 LB by Rivals
Maurice Medley, LB, sr. – Three-star recruit; Syracuse commit
Edward Baker, IOL, sr. – Three-star recruit; Tennessee commit
Coen Logan, WR, sr. – Three-star recruit; Temple commit
Khamari Bing, S, sr. – Three-star recruit; Maryland commit
Sa’Nir Brooks, RB, jr. – Four-star recruit; No. 27 RB by Rivals
Wayne Henry, S, sr. – Three-star recruit; Auburn commit
John Watkins, OT, sr. – Three-star recruit; Temple commit
Samir Edwards, WR, soph. – No. 32 WR by Rivals
Alexander Taylor, Edge, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 42 edge by Rivals
Destin Mitchell, TE, sr. – Three-star recruit; No. 94 TE by Rivals
Jayden Travers, DL, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 48 DL by Rivals
Jae’Oyn Williams, RB, sr. – Three-star recruit; Virginia Tech No. 112 RB by Rivals
Brandon Wills-Dickson, LB, soph. – Three-star recruit; No. 17 LB by Rivals
James Branch, WR, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 67 WR by Rivals
Maddox Fackel, Edge, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 50 edge by Rivals
Jamie White, S, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 79 safety by Rivals
St. Joseph’s Prep Hawks (0-2)
Jett Harrison, WR, soph. – Four-star recruit; No. 6 overall sophomore by Rivals – No. 2 WR
Alex Haskell, DL, sr. – Three-star recruit; Penn State commit
Brandon Lockley, LB, jr. – Four-star recruit; No. 22 by Rivals
Simaj Hill, CB, sr. – Three-star recruit; West Virginia commit
Charlie Foulke, QB, jr. – Three-star recruit; No. 35 QB by Rivals
Live Updates
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
St. Frances Academy
St. Joseph's Prep
Pregame
Live scoring and updates go here once the game starts.