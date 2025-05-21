High School

Maryland high school baseball: MPSSAA 2025 state championship schedule

The MPSSAA baseball state championship games take place May 23-24 at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland

Harry Lichtman

Beautiful Prince George's County Stadium, home of the Chesapeake Baysox, the AA minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will host the 2025 MPSSAA high school baseball state championship games in Maryland.
Beautiful Prince George's County Stadium, home of the Chesapeake Baysox, the AA minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will host the 2025 MPSSAA high school baseball state championship games in Maryland. / Ballpark Brothers

The Maryland high school baseball state championships are just about to get underway this week at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie.

Four championship games will take place over the course of two days between May 23-24, with eight teams vying for a chance to hoist a state title. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) recently released the game times for each state championship game and down below are each classification's date/time.

CLASS 4A

No. 3 Walter Johnson vs. No. 4 Urbana, May 23rd (Friday), 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A

No. 1 Sherwood vs. No. 3 Chopticon, May 23rd (Friday), 4:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

No. 1 Huntingtown vs. No. 3 Parkside, May 24th (Saturday), 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

No. 1 Allegany vs. No. 3 St. Michael's, May 24th (Saturday), 12:00 p.m.

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland