Maryland high school baseball: MPSSAA 2025 state championship schedule
The MPSSAA baseball state championship games take place May 23-24 at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland
The Maryland high school baseball state championships are just about to get underway this week at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie.
Four championship games will take place over the course of two days between May 23-24, with eight teams vying for a chance to hoist a state title. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) recently released the game times for each state championship game and down below are each classification's date/time.
CLASS 4A
No. 3 Walter Johnson vs. No. 4 Urbana, May 23rd (Friday), 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Sherwood vs. No. 3 Chopticon, May 23rd (Friday), 4:00 p.m.
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Huntingtown vs. No. 3 Parkside, May 24th (Saturday), 3:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A
No. 1 Allegany vs. No. 3 St. Michael's, May 24th (Saturday), 12:00 p.m.
Published