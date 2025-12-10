Maryland High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Aberdeen 52, Joppatowne 51
Avalon 76, Clinton Grace Christian 62
Barrie 42, Commonwealth Academy 18
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 68, Clarksburg 48
Bladensburg 64, Friendly 58
Brunswick 65, Winters Mill 50
Bullis 64, Flint Hill 59
C. Milton Wright 74, Havre de Grace 58
Catoctin 60, Clarke County 45
Churchill 77, Seneca Valley 71
Clinton Grace Christian 86, New Hope Academy National 51
Coppin Academy 81, National Academy Foundation 21
Decatur 37, Washington 34
Delaware Valley Classical 45, FCAHS 36
DeMatha 74, West Catholic 47
Douglass 59, DuVal 53
Dunbar 56, Crossland 49
Edmondson-Westside 71, Forest Park 57
Elkton 66, Edgewood 35
Evergreen Christian 71, Virginia Academy 67
Fairfax Christian 55, PGCA 52
Fallston 76, Bel Air 45
Georgetown Day 44, St. Anselm's Abbey 40
GVCS Broadfording 55, Heritage Academy 53
Gwynn Park 63, Bowie 58
Harford Christian 72, Arlington Baptist 42
Harford Tech 72, North Harford 63
KIPP College Prep 45, Suitland 44
Kent Island 82, North Dorchester 56
Lanham Christian 59, King's Christian Academy 56
Liberty 70, Walkersville 59
Magruder 59, Wootton 53
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 63, Carver Vo-Tech 51
Middletown 67, Francis Scott Key 39
Mountain Ridge 78, Frankfort 72
Northwestern 59, Central 53
Oxon Hill 60, North County 54
Pallotti 81, Chapelgate Christian Academy 56
Pocomoke 78, Crisfield 57
Richard Montgomery 55, Northwest 48
Rockbridge Academy 47, GGCA 32
Saint James 54, Gerstell Academy 30
SMCA 65, CMITAS 51
Southern 68, Hampshire 48
Southwestern 60, Lewis 52
Springdale Prep 77, Riverdale Baptist 68
St. Albans 66, DC International 46
St. Andrew's Episcopal 87, The Heights 40
St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 65, SJPGC 49
Surrattsville 49, Northern 42
Tome 71, Avon Grove Charter 52
Walter Johnson 85, Einstein 34
Watkins Mill 57, Gaithersburg 52
Westminster 62, Urbana 60
Wheaton 78, Springbrook 58
Whitman 55, Kennedy 47
Williamsport 68, Boonsboro 65
Worcester Prep 49, Eastern Shore HomeSchool 48