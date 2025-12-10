High School

Maryland High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Maryland boys high school basketball final score

CJ Vafiadis

DeMatha Catholic High School center
DeMatha Catholic High School center / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The 2025 Maryland high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Maryland high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Aberdeen 52, Joppatowne 51

Avalon 76, Clinton Grace Christian 62

Barrie 42, Commonwealth Academy 18

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 68, Clarksburg 48

Bladensburg 64, Friendly 58

Brunswick 65, Winters Mill 50

Bullis 64, Flint Hill 59

C. Milton Wright 74, Havre de Grace 58

Catoctin 60, Clarke County 45

Churchill 77, Seneca Valley 71

Clinton Grace Christian 86, New Hope Academy National 51

Coppin Academy 81, National Academy Foundation 21

Decatur 37, Washington 34

Delaware Valley Classical 45, FCAHS 36

DeMatha 74, West Catholic 47

Douglass 59, DuVal 53

Dunbar 56, Crossland 49

Edmondson-Westside 71, Forest Park 57

Elkton 66, Edgewood 35

Evergreen Christian 71, Virginia Academy 67

Fairfax Christian 55, PGCA 52

Fallston 76, Bel Air 45

Georgetown Day 44, St. Anselm's Abbey 40

GVCS Broadfording 55, Heritage Academy 53

Gwynn Park 63, Bowie 58

Harford Christian 72, Arlington Baptist 42

Harford Tech 72, North Harford 63

KIPP College Prep 45, Suitland 44

Kent Island 82, North Dorchester 56

Lanham Christian 59, King's Christian Academy 56

Liberty 70, Walkersville 59

Magruder 59, Wootton 53

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 63, Carver Vo-Tech 51

Middletown 67, Francis Scott Key 39

Mountain Ridge 78, Frankfort 72

Northwestern 59, Central 53

Oxon Hill 60, North County 54

Pallotti 81, Chapelgate Christian Academy 56

Pocomoke 78, Crisfield 57

Richard Montgomery 55, Northwest 48

Rockbridge Academy 47, GGCA 32

Saint James 54, Gerstell Academy 30

SMCA 65, CMITAS 51

Southern 68, Hampshire 48

Southwestern 60, Lewis 52

Springdale Prep 77, Riverdale Baptist 68

St. Albans 66, DC International 46

St. Andrew's Episcopal 87, The Heights 40

St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 65, SJPGC 49

Surrattsville 49, Northern 42

Tome 71, Avon Grove Charter 52

Walter Johnson 85, Einstein 34

Watkins Mill 57, Gaithersburg 52

Westminster 62, Urbana 60

Wheaton 78, Springbrook 58

Whitman 55, Kennedy 47

Williamsport 68, Boonsboro 65

Worcester Prep 49, Eastern Shore HomeSchool 48

More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Maryland