Maryland High School Flag Football Scores - Oct. 20-25, 2025
Week 8 of the Maryland high school flag football season took place, as many games were played from Monday, Oct. 20 to Saturday, Oct. 25. Most teams in the Old Line State have already wrapped up their regular seasons as we inch closer to playoff time. High School on SI has you covered with this week's Maryland flag football scores.
Monday, Oct. 20
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 29, Einstein 6
Clarksburg 40, Wheaton 13
Damascus 26, Walter Johnson 6
Northwest 13, Sherwood 6
Northwood 8, Gaithersburg 0
Oakdale 14, Williamsport 7
Paint Branch 7, Magruder 6
Springbrook 6, Kennedy 0
Whitman 33, Poolesville 6
Tuesday, Oct. 21
ACCE 35, Reginald F. Lewis 7
Bladensburg 7, International Langley Park 0
Blake 12, Blair 2
Calvert 19, Huntingtown 0
Central 16, Fairmont Heights 6
CMIT North 30, Friendly 6
CMIT South 8, Douglass-PG 0
Crossland 14, International Largo 12
Digital Harbor 47, Douglass-BC 0
Dunbar 20, Mervo 12
DuVal 14, Laurel 6
Eleanor Roosevelt 47, Northwestern 0
Flowers 20, High Point 0
Forest Park 6, Poly 0
Green Street 26, Carter Vo-Tech 0
Gwynn Park 20, Potomac 0
La Plata 8, Westlake 7
Largo 35, College Park Academy 0
Middletown 32, Catoctin 7
Northern 42, Thomas Stone 0
Oxon Hill 6, Surrattsville 0
Patterson 13, Edmondson-Westside 6
Patuxtent 13, Lackey 6
Suitland 18, Bowie 0
Thomas Johnson 13, Linganore 12
Walkersville 20, Brunswick 0
Western 25, NAF 0
Wise 38, Parkdale 0
Wednesday, Oct. 22
Calvert 35, Thomas Stone 6
Clarksburg 42, Paint Branch 0
Damascus 28, Wootton 0
Digital Harbor 50, Reginald F. Lewis 0
Edmondson-Westside 26, Mervo 12
Forest Park 18, Patterson 6
Magruder 12, Rockville 6
NAF 6, ACCE 0
Poly 7, Green Street 6
Seneca Valley 6, Quince Orchard 2
South Hagerstown 8, Smithsburg 7
Western 9, Dunbar 7
Winston Churchill 7, Poolesville 0
Thursday, Oct. 23
Boonsboro 18, North Hagerstown 14
Central 15, CMIT North 14
Douglass-PG 18, College Park Academy 0
DuVal 27, Northwestern 0
Eleanor Roosevelt 30, Bladensburg 0
Fairmont Heights 40, Crossland 0
Frederick 12, Oakdale 0
Laurel 7, High Point 6
Oxon Hill 1, International Langley Park 0
Parkdale 13, Flowers 12
Potomac 30, Friendly 0
Richard Montgomery 18, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 7
Surrattsville 40, International Largo 0
Thomas Johnson 32, Sherwood 0
Urbana 34, Tuscarora 2
Friday, Oct. 24
Watkins Mill 19, Winston Churchill 0
Saturday, Oct. 25
Calvert 13, St. Charles 0
Clear Spring 32, Walkersville 0
Frederick 8, Thomas Johnson 0
Lackey 12, Thomas Stone 0
McDonough 32, Huntingtown 0
North Point 18, La Plata 0
Patuxtent 32, Westlake 6