Maryland High School Football: AACS Announces 2025 Schedule

The Eagles will play as a MIAA independent in 2025, opening against Mount Carmel on Aug. 30

Gary Adornato

Annapolis Area Christian, playing as a MIAA independent, will open its season on Aug 30 against Mount Carmel.
Annapolis Area Christian, playing as a MIAA independent, will open its season on Aug 30 against Mount Carmel.

Annapolis Area Christian School (Md.) will play as an independent as its 2025 football schedule is set.

The Eagles will play six road games including matches in Baltimore (vs. Benjamin Franklin), Delaware (vs. FCA Bucks) and Virginia (St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes). Annapolis Area opens the season Aug. 30 at home against Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Annapolis Area Christian is a member of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and played in the C Conference for football for several seasons with St. John’s Catholic Prep and Mount Carmel. 

Mount Carmel joined the B Conference last fall, dissolving the C. St. John’s Catholic, which is also playing as an independent, will play Annapolis Area in the season finale Oct. 31. 

The Eagles went 4-5 last season.

2025 ANNAPOLIS AREA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 - vs. Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Sept. 5 - vs. Benjamin Franklin at CSX Field at Baybrook Park

Sept. 13 - vs. Central Maryland Christian

Sept. 20- - vs. FCA Bucks (Del.) at Delmarva Christian (Del.)

Oct. 4 - vs. SEED School

Oct. 10 - at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School (Va.)

Oct. 17 - at Revolution 

Oct. 25 - vs. Northern Virginia Home School 

Oct. 31 - at St. John’s Catholic Prep

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

