Maryland High School Football: AACS Announces 2025 Schedule
Annapolis Area Christian School (Md.) will play as an independent as its 2025 football schedule is set.
The Eagles will play six road games including matches in Baltimore (vs. Benjamin Franklin), Delaware (vs. FCA Bucks) and Virginia (St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes). Annapolis Area opens the season Aug. 30 at home against Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Annapolis Area Christian is a member of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and played in the C Conference for football for several seasons with St. John’s Catholic Prep and Mount Carmel.
Mount Carmel joined the B Conference last fall, dissolving the C. St. John’s Catholic, which is also playing as an independent, will play Annapolis Area in the season finale Oct. 31.
The Eagles went 4-5 last season.
2025 ANNAPOLIS AREA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 - vs. Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Sept. 5 - vs. Benjamin Franklin at CSX Field at Baybrook Park
Sept. 13 - vs. Central Maryland Christian
Sept. 20- - vs. FCA Bucks (Del.) at Delmarva Christian (Del.)
Oct. 4 - vs. SEED School
Oct. 10 - at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School (Va.)
Oct. 17 - at Revolution
Oct. 25 - vs. Northern Virginia Home School
Oct. 31 - at St. John’s Catholic Prep