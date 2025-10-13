Maryland High School Football All-Classification Rankings - October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Maryland high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Maryland high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
MPSSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Patuxent (4-2)
2. SEED (4-2)
3. Perryville (4-2)
4. Fort Hill (3-3)
5. Colonel Richardson (4-2)
6. Boonsboro (4-2)
7. Northern (3-3)
8. Havre de Grace (3-3)
9. Joppatowne (4-2)
10. Snow Hill (3-3)
11. Allegany (2-4)
12. Pikesville (4-2)
13. Green Street Academy (4-2)
14. Washington (3-3)
15. Patterson Mill (2-4)
16. Mountain Ridge (2-4)
17. Smithsburg (3-3)
18. Douglass (3-3)
19. Lake Clifton (1-5)
20. Clear Spring (2-4)
21. Cambridge-South Dorchester (1-5)
22. Loch Raven (2-4)
23. Southern (2-4)
24. Bohemia Manor (2-4)
25. Catoctin (1-5)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Wicomico (6-0)
2. Howard (6-0)
3. Hereford (5-1)
4. C. Milton Wright (5-1)
5. Oakland Mills (5-1)
6. Westlake (5-1)
7. Glenelg (4-2)
8. Easton (5-1)
9. Douglass (5-1)
10. Northeast (4-2)
11. Walkersville (4-2)
12. Gwynn Park (5-1)
13. Huntingtown (4-2)
14. River Hill (3-3)
15. Northern (3-3)
16. Winters Mill (5-1)
17. Kent Island (4-2)
18. Carver Vo-Tech (3-3)
19. Manchester Valley (3-3)
20. Parkside (2-4)
21. Long Reach (3-3)
22. Hammond (2-4)
23. Largo (2-4)
24. Owings Mills (2-4)
25. Crossland (3-3)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A-1A Rankings
1. Dunbar (5-0)
2. Middletown (5-1)
3. Forest Park (5-1)
4. Calvert (5-0)
5. Elkton (6-0)
6. Randallstown (4-2)
7. Fallston (5-1)
8. Sparrows Point (5-1)
9. Williamsport (4-2)
10. Century (3-3)
11. Liberty (3-3)
12. Central (4-2)
13. Lackey (2-4)
14. South Carroll (1-5)
15. Southern (2-4)
16. Harford Tech (1-5)
17. Edmondson-Westside (3-3)
18. Rising Sun (0-6)
19. Friendly (1-5)
20. North East (1-5)
View full Class 2A-1A rankings
MPSSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. South River (6-0)
2. Linganore (6-0)
3. Milford Mill Academy (5-0)
4. Edgewood (6-0)
5. Guilford Park (5-1)
6. Franklin (5-1)
7. Westminster (5-1)
8. North Hagerstown (5-1)
9. Decatur (4-1)
10. Chesapeake (5-1)
11. Atholton (4-2)
12. Towson (5-1)
13. Reservoir (3-3)
14. Oakdale (4-2)
15. New Town (4-2)
16. Damascus (4-2)
17. St. Charles (4-2)
18. Poly (2-3)
19. Aberdeen (3-3)
20. Patapsco (3-3)
21. City College (2-4)
22. Overlea (2-4)
23. Chopticon (1-5)
24. Patterson (1-5)
25. Catonsville (0-6)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Quince Orchard (6-0)
2. Flowers (6-0)
3. Churchill (5-1)
4. Paint Branch (5-1)
5. Blake (5-1)
6. Wise (4-2)
7. Suitland (5-1)
8. Dundalk (4-2)
9. Broadneck (3-3)
10. Seneca Valley (3-3)
11. Northwest (3-3)
12. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (3-3)
13. Glen Burnie (4-2)
14. Wheaton (4-2)
15. Clarksburg (3-3)
16. Laurel (3-3)
17. Northwestern (1-0)
18. Richard Montgomery (3-3)
19. Walter Johnson (2-4)
20. Blair (2-4)
21. Annapolis (2-4)
22. Eleanor Roosevelt (2-4)
23. DuVal (1-5)
24. Bowie (1-5)
25. Gaithersburg (2-4)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A-3A Rankings
1. North Point (6-0)
2. Potomac (6-0)
3. Arundel (5-1)
4. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech (5-1)
5. Oxon Hill (5-1)
6. Sherwood (5-1)
7. Marriotts Ridge (4-2)
8. Old Mill (5-1)
9. Severna Park (4-2)
10. Great Mills (4-2)
11. Frederick (3-3)
12. Urbana (3-3)
13. Kennedy (5-1)
14. Whitman (3-3)
15. Crofton (3-3)
16. Perry Hall (2-4)
17. Parkville (2-4)
18. Tuscarora (2-4)
19. Dulaney (3-3)
20. Woodlawn (2-4)
21. Digital Harbor (3-3)
22. Severn Run (1-5)
23. South Hagerstown (2-3)
24. Kenwood (2-4)
25. Wootton (2-4)
View full Class 4A-3A rankings
