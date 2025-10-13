High School

Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025

Unbeaten Howard and Potomac claim spots in this week's Top 25 and St. Mary's returns after routing then-No. 10 Loyola

Derek Toney

St. Mary's stunned then-No. 10 Loyola Blakefield by dropping 50 points on the Dons in a win in Annapolis, on Friday, to return to the Top 25.
St. Mary's stunned then-No. 10 Loyola Blakefield by dropping 50 points on the Dons in a win in Annapolis, on Friday, to return to the Top 25. / St. Mary's Athletics

Two unbeaten teams highlight three newcomers in this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll.

Howard and Potomac, debuts at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively. Howard’s 6-0 start is its best since 2017 when the Howard County (Md.) school reached the Maryland Class 4A state championship game.

Potomac (6-0) is enjoying its best start since 2004 (14-0) when the Prince George’s County (Md.) squad won the Maryland 2A state crown. The Wolverines host No. 9 Henry A. Wise Friday evening.

Saint Mary’s returns to the poll after scoring 50 points in a win over then-No. 10 Loyola Blakefield. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy and DeMatha Catholic remain Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the Maryland Top 25.

Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel make up the rest of the Top 5. The second 5 features Charles H. Flowers, North Point, Milford Mill Academy, Henry A. Wise and Paint Branch. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Thomas More (Conn.), 60-0

This week: vs. The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 17

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 7-0

This week: at No. 15 Bishop McNamara, Oct. 18

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Concordia Prep, 49-10

This week: Off (next game - at No. 17 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 24)

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Sherwood, 35-28

This week: at Clarksburg, Oct. 16

5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, 7-0

This week: at Saint John’s College (D.C.). Oct. 18

6. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Bladensburg, 57-0

This week: vs. Oxon Hill, Oct. 17

7. NORTH POINT

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Huntingtown, 34-14

This week: vs. LaPlata, Oct. 17

8. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated New Town, 50-8

This week: vs. Woodlawn, Oct. 16

9. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 35-16

This week: at No. 25 Potomac Oct. 17

10. PAINT BRANCH

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Springbrook, 63-0

This week: vs. Walt Whitman, Oct. 17

11. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Oakdale, 45-14

This week: vs. Middletown, Oct. 17

12. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 McDonogh School, 28-21

This week: vs. No. 16 Saint Mary’s, Oct. 17

13. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Calvert Hall College, 28-21

This week: Off (next game - at Concordia Prep, Oct. 25)

14. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 48-14

This week: at Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), Oct. 18

15. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 21-0

This week: vs. No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, Oct. 18

16. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Loyola Blakefield, 50-35

This week: at No. 13 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 17

17. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 4-3

Last week: Lost to Saint Mary’s, 50-35

This week: vs. No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 17

18. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 5-3

Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 20-9

This week: at No. 17 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 17

19. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 48-0

This week: vs. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical at Morgan State University, Oct. 18

20. ARUNDEL

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 34-13

This week: at Severna Park, Oct. 17

21. WICOMICO

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated North Caroline, 50-7

This week: at Kent Island, Oct. 16

22. CALVERT

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Maurice J. McDonough, 44-0

This week: vs. Chopticon, Oct. 17

23. BULLIS SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated Potomac School (Va.), 45-10

This week: vs. Episcopal (Va.), Oct. 17

24. HOWARD

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Glenelg, 14-7

This week: vs. Atholton, Oct. 17

25. POTOMAC

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Northwestern, 48-3

This week: vs. No. 9 Henry A. Wise, Oct. 17

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Maryland