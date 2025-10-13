Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025
Two unbeaten teams highlight three newcomers in this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25 poll.
Howard and Potomac, debuts at Nos. 24 and 25, respectively. Howard’s 6-0 start is its best since 2017 when the Howard County (Md.) school reached the Maryland Class 4A state championship game.
Potomac (6-0) is enjoying its best start since 2004 (14-0) when the Prince George’s County (Md.) squad won the Maryland 2A state crown. The Wolverines host No. 9 Henry A. Wise Friday evening.
Saint Mary’s returns to the poll after scoring 50 points in a win over then-No. 10 Loyola Blakefield. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy and DeMatha Catholic remain Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the Maryland Top 25.
Archbishop Spalding, Quince Orchard and Our Lady of Good Counsel make up the rest of the Top 5. The second 5 features Charles H. Flowers, North Point, Milford Mill Academy, Henry A. Wise and Paint Branch.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Thomas More (Conn.), 60-0
This week: vs. The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.) at Under Armour Stadium, Oct. 17
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 7-0
This week: at No. 15 Bishop McNamara, Oct. 18
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Concordia Prep, 49-10
This week: Off (next game - at No. 17 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 24)
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Sherwood, 35-28
This week: at Clarksburg, Oct. 16
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 4-3
Last week: Lost to No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, 7-0
This week: at Saint John’s College (D.C.). Oct. 18
6. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Bladensburg, 57-0
This week: vs. Oxon Hill, Oct. 17
7. NORTH POINT
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Huntingtown, 34-14
This week: vs. LaPlata, Oct. 17
8. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated New Town, 50-8
This week: vs. Woodlawn, Oct. 16
9. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 35-16
This week: at No. 25 Potomac Oct. 17
10. PAINT BRANCH
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Springbrook, 63-0
This week: vs. Walt Whitman, Oct. 17
11. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Oakdale, 45-14
This week: vs. Middletown, Oct. 17
12. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 McDonogh School, 28-21
This week: vs. No. 16 Saint Mary’s, Oct. 17
13. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 5-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Calvert Hall College, 28-21
This week: Off (next game - at Concordia Prep, Oct. 25)
14. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 4-3
Last week: Defeated Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 48-14
This week: at Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), Oct. 18
15. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 4-3
Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 21-0
This week: vs. No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, Oct. 18
16. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-3
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Loyola Blakefield, 50-35
This week: at No. 13 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 17
17. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 4-3
Last week: Lost to Saint Mary’s, 50-35
This week: vs. No. 18 Mount Saint Joseph, Oct. 17
18. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 5-3
Last week: Defeated Gilman School, 20-9
This week: at No. 17 Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 17
19. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 48-0
This week: vs. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical at Morgan State University, Oct. 18
20. ARUNDEL
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Glen Burnie, 34-13
This week: at Severna Park, Oct. 17
21. WICOMICO
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated North Caroline, 50-7
This week: at Kent Island, Oct. 16
22. CALVERT
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Maurice J. McDonough, 44-0
This week: vs. Chopticon, Oct. 17
23. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 4-3
Last week: Defeated Potomac School (Va.), 45-10
This week: vs. Episcopal (Va.), Oct. 17
24. HOWARD
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Glenelg, 14-7
This week: vs. Atholton, Oct. 17
25. POTOMAC
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Northwestern, 48-3
This week: vs. No. 9 Henry A. Wise, Oct. 17