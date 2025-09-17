Maryland High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Check out the latest Maryland high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Maryland high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Maryland high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
MPSSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Perryville (2-0)
2. Catoctin (1-1)
3. Joppatowne (2-0)
4. Loch Raven (2-0)
5. Havre de Grace (1-1)
6. Mountain Ridge (1-1)
7. Smithsburg (1-1)
8. Boonsboro (1-1)
9. Snow Hill (1-1)
10. Francis Scott Key (1-1)
11. Washington (1-1)
12. Patuxent (1-1)
13. Patterson Mill (1-1)
14. Fort Hill (1-1)
15. Lewis (1-1)
16. Southern (1-1)
17. Pikesville (1-1)
18. SEED (1-1)
19. Bohemia Manor (1-1)
20. Allegany (0-2)
21. Clear Spring (1-1)
22. Douglass (0-2)
23. Lake Clifton (0-2)
24. Brunswick (0-2)
25. Colonel Richardson (0-2)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Walkersville (2-0)
2. Howard (2-0)
3. Easton (2-0)
4. Long Reach (2-0)
5. Wicomico (2-0)
6. Northern (2-0)
7. Hammond (2-0)
8. Winters Mill (2-0)
9. Oakland Mills (2-0)
10. Glenelg (2-0)
11. Mt. Hebron (1-1)
12. C. Milton Wright (1-1)
13. Parkside (1-1)
14. Huntingtown (1-1)
15. Fairmont Heights (1-1)
16. Westlake (1-1)
17. Hereford (1-1)
18. Stone (1-1)
19. Northeast (1-1)
20. Crossland (1-1)
21. Owings Mills (1-1)
22. Gwynn Park (1-1)
23. Kent Island (1-1)
24. Douglass (1-1)
25. Bel Air (0-2)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A-1A Rankings
1. Middletown (2-0)
2. Sparrows Point (2-0)
3. Williamsport (2-0)
4. Elkton (2-0)
5. Forest Park (2-0)
6. Central (2-0)
7. Calvert (2-0)
8. Liberty (1-1)
9. Randallstown (1-1)
10. Fallston (1-1)
11. Century (1-1)
12. Dunbar (1-1)
13. South Carroll (0-2)
14. Edmondson-Westside (0-2)
15. Harford Tech (0-2)
16. Rising Sun (0-2)
17. Lackey (0-2)
18. Southern (0-2)
19. North East (0-2)
20. Friendly (0-2)
View full Class 2A-1A rankings
MPSSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Franklin (2-0)
2. Chesapeake (2-0)
3. North Hagerstown (2-0)
4. Linganore (2-0)
5. South River (2-0)
6. Damascus (2-0)
7. Edgewood (2-0)
8. St. Charles (2-0)
9. Milford Mill Academy (1-0)
10. Oakdale (2-0)
11. Overlea (2-0)
12. Atholton (2-0)
13. Poly (1-0)
14. Westminster (1-1)
15. Reservoir (1-1)
16. New Town (1-1)
17. Towson (1-1)
18. City College (1-1)
19. Patapsco (1-1)
20. Watkins Mill (1-1)
21. Aberdeen (1-1)
22. Guilford Park (1-1)
23. Rockville (1-1)
24. Bennett (1-1)
25. Decatur (0-1)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Flowers (2-0)
2. Quince Orchard (2-0)
3. Churchill (2-0)
4. Glen Burnie (2-0)
5. Blake (2-0)
6. Wheaton (2-0)
7. Suitland (2-0)
8. Wise (1-1)
9. Seneca Valley (1-1)
10. Walter Johnson (1-1)
11. Clarksburg (1-1)
12. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (1-1)
13. Paint Branch (1-1)
14. Laurel (1-1)
15. Gaithersburg (1-1)
16. Annapolis (1-1)
17. Bowie (1-1)
18. Northwest (0-2)
19. Meade (0-2)
20. Dundalk (0-2)
21. Blair (0-2)
22. Broadneck (0-2)
23. DuVal (0-2)
24. Richard Montgomery (0-2)
25. Eleanor Roosevelt (0-2)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A-3A Rankings
1. North Point (2-0)
2. Dulaney (2-0)
3. Great Mills (2-0)
4. Old Mill (2-0)
5. Marriotts Ridge (2-0)
6. Arundel (2-0)
7. Oxon Hill (2-0)
8. Sherwood (2-0)
9. Potomac (2-0)
10. Governor Thomas Johnson (1-1)
11. Woodlawn (1-1)
12. Tuscarora (1-1)
13. Whitman (1-1)
14. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech (1-1)
15. Urbana (1-1)
16. Wootton (1-1)
17. Einstein (1-1)
18. Severn Run (1-1)
19. Kennedy (1-1)
20. Parkville (1-1)
21. Digital Harbor (1-1)
22. Crofton (1-1)
23. Kenwood (1-1)
24. Perry Hall (0-2)
25. Magruder (0-2)
View full Class 4A-3A rankings
Private School Rankings
1. Loyola Blakefield (2-1)
2. Our Lady of Mount Carmel (2-1)
3. Annapolis Area Christian (2-1)
4. St. John’s Catholic Prep (0-3)
View full Private school rankings
