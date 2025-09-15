Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 14, 2025
After ending the state’s longest win streak, Wicomico High has gained a spot in the latest Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.
The Indians defeated then-No. 23 Stephen Decatur, 23-14, Friday evening to move to 2-0 on the young season. It was the 2025 debut for Stephen Decatur, which had won 28 straight games including back-to-back Maryland Class 2A state championships.
Oakdale (No. 25) joins Wicomico as this week’s newcomers. Nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy, which rebounded from its first loss of 2025 (California’s Saint John Bosco) with a win over Philadelphia power Saint Joseph’s Prep, remains No. 1 in Maryland.
The rest of the Top 5 feature DeMatha Catholic, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Archbishop Spalding and McDonogh School. Quince Orchard, Loyola Blakefield, Mount St. Joseph, Henry A. Wise and Charles H. Flowers make the second 5.
This week, Flowers visits Wise in a Top 10 showdown of Prince George’s County (Md.) league rivals. McDonogh hosts Loyola Blakefield in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference match, and No. 21 Calvert Hall College travels to three-time defending MIAA A champ Spalding.
No. 16 Bishop McNamara, which dropped a triple overtime match to two-time defending Virginia Class 5 state champ Maury, visits 20th-ranked St. Mary’s Ryken in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) non-divisional contest.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland Top 25:
1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 34-26
This week: vs. Hewlett Sports Academy, Sept. 19
2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Roman Catholic (Pa.), 44-7
This week: at Mount Zion Prep, Sept. 19
3. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Middletown (Del.), 31-14
This week: at Saint Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), Sept. 20
4. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 2-2
Last week: Defeated No. 5 McDonogh School, 35-13
This week: vs. No. 21 Calvert Hall College, Sept. 19
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, 35-13
This week: vs. No. 8 Loyola Blakefield, Sept. 19
6. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Walter Johnson, 56-6
This week: vs. Stone Bridge (Va.), Sept. 19
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 22-0
This week: at No. 5 McDonogh School, Sept. 19
8. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Dundalk, 21-0
This week: at Concordia Prep, Sept. 20
9. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated Laurel, 65-8
This week: vs. No. 10 Charles H. Flowers, Sept. 19
10. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 26-0
This week: at No. 9 Henry A. Wise, Sept. 19
11. NORTH POINT
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 Patuxent, 28-7
This week: vs. Northern-Calvert, Sept. 19
12. BULLIS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 1-2
Last week: Lost to Saint Christopher School (Va.), 17-0
This week: vs. Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.), Sept. 19
13. PAINT BRANCH
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated Albert Einstein, 55-0
This week: vs. Montgomery Blair, Sept. 18
14. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Broadneck, 36-13
This week: at Perry Hall, Sept. 19
15. GEORGETOWN PREP
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 1-2
Last week: Lost to Eastern (D.C.), 33-24
This week: at Benedictine College Prep (Va.), Sept. 20
16. BISHOP MCNAMARA
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to Maury (Va.), 38-35
This week: at No. 20 Saint Mary’s Ryken, Sept. 19
17. ARUNDEL
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Severn Run, 49-14
This week: at Broadneck, Sept. 19
18. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Meade, 42-6
This week: vs. Tuscarora, Sept. 19
19. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 1-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Fort Hill, 30-0
This week: at Forest Park, Sept. 19
20. SAINT MARY’S RYKEN
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 1-2
Last week: Lost to Saint John’s College (D.C.), 34-3
This week: vs. No. 16 Bishop McNamara, Sept. 19
21. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to La Salle College (Pa.), 48-7
This week: at No. 4 Archbishop Spalding, Sept. 19
22. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Concordia Prep, 12-10
This week: at Gilman School, Sept. 19
23. PATUXENT
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 1-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 12 North Point, 28-7
This week: at Saint Charles, Sept. 18
24. WICOMICO
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 2-0
This week: Defeated then-No. 23 Stephen Decatur, 23-14
This week: vs. Queen Anne’s, Sept. 19
25. OAKDALE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 2-0
This week: Defeated Governor Thomas Johnson, 56-14
This week: at Middletown, Sept. 19