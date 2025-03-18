Maryland High School Football: Dundalk Announces 2025 Football Schedule
Back-to-back matchups with private schools will kick off the 2025 Dundalk (Md.) High football schedule.
The Owls’ nine-game regular season begins with non-league road matchups against Bishop McNamara in week 1, and Mount St. Joseph in week 2. McNamara competes in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference while Mount St. Joseph is a perennial playoff participant in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference.
The Owls start Baltimore County (Md.) league play in week 3 at home against Overlea. In week 5, Dundalk will host Perry Hall, which reached the Maryland Class 4A/3A state semifinals in 2024 and 2023.
Last season, Dundalk went 9-3 and won the Class 4A North Region title. The Owls lost to eventual state finalist and six-time 4A champ Dr. Henry A. Wise in the state quarterfinals.
2025 DUNDALK FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Exact dates to be announced)
Week 1 (Sept. 5/6) - at Bishop McNamara
Week 2 (Sept. 12/13) - at Mount St. Joseph
Week 3 (Sept. 19/20) - vs. Overlea
Week 4 (Sept. 26/27) - vs. Kenwood
Week 5 (Oct. 3/4) - vs. Perry Hall
Week 6 (Oct. 10/11) - at Parkville
Week 7 (Oct. 17/18) - at Franklin
Week 8 (Oct. 24/25) - at Dulaney
Week 9 (Oct. 31/Nov. 1) - vs. Hereford