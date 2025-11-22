Maryland high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Boonsboro 42, SEED 13
Broadneck 37, Paint Branch 22
Churchill 42, Blair 7
Dunbar 52, Queen Anne's County 6
Elkton 43, Walkersville 22
Fort Hill 77, Green Street Academy 12
Huntingtown 45, C. Milton Wright 14
Lackey 42, Sparrows Point 13
Linganore 43, City College 0
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 52, Marriotts Ridge 0
Milford Mill Academy 26, Edgewood 14
North Point 22, Sherwood 19
Oakdale 28, South River 22
Old Mill 36, Urbana 0
Patuxent 42, Allegany 0
Perryville 38, Havre de Grace 10
Quince Orchard 21, Flowers 4
Westminster 24, Guilford Park 6
Wicomico 30, Winters Mill 7
Wise 46, Glen Burnie 8
