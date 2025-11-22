High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Boonsboro 42, SEED 13

Broadneck 37, Paint Branch 22

Churchill 42, Blair 7

Dunbar 52, Queen Anne's County 6

Elkton 43, Walkersville 22

Fort Hill 77, Green Street Academy 12

Huntingtown 45, C. Milton Wright 14

Lackey 42, Sparrows Point 13

Linganore 43, City College 0

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 52, Marriotts Ridge 0

Milford Mill Academy 26, Edgewood 14

North Point 22, Sherwood 19

Oakdale 28, South River 22

Old Mill 36, Urbana 0

Patuxent 42, Allegany 0

Perryville 38, Havre de Grace 10

Quince Orchard 21, Flowers 4

Westminster 24, Guilford Park 6

Wicomico 30, Winters Mill 7

Wise 46, Glen Burnie 8

