Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 21, 2025

Get Maryland live updates and final scores as the 2025 high school football season continues on November 21, 2025

There are 24 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, November 21, including 12 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as Flowers travels to take on No. 4 Quince Orchard, and No. 22 Sherwood hosts No. 25 North Point.

Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - November 21, 2025

12 ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.

Maryland Class 1A High School Football Schedule - November 21

There are four Class 1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Green Street Academy vs Fort Hill, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Allegany vs Patuxent at 7:00 PM. The final game, Perryville vs Havre de Grace, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.

Maryland Class 2A High School Football Schedule - November 21

There are six Class 2A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Edgewood vs Milford Mill Academy at 6:30 PM. The final game, Walkersville vs Elkton, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.

Maryland Class 2A- 1A High School Football Schedule - November 21

There are seven Class 2A-1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Lackey vs Sparrows Point, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Queen Anne's County vs Dunbar at 6:30 PM. The final game, Allegany vs Patuxent, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A-1A High School Football Scoreboard.

Maryland Class 3A High School Football Schedule - November 21

There are seven Class 3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Marriotts Ridge vs Mergenthaler Vo-Tech, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Edgewood vs Milford Mill Academy at 6:30 PM. The final game, Northern vs Huntingtown, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.

Maryland Class 4A High School Football Schedule - November 21

There are four Class 4A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Broadneck vs Paint Branch, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Flowers vs Quince Orchard at 7:00 PM. The final game, Glen Burnie vs Wise, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.

Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Schedule - November 21

There are three Class 4A-3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 21, 2025. The first game, Urbana vs Old Mill, starts at 6:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by North Point vs Sherwood at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Scoreboard.

