Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

See every final score from this week of Maryland high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Dunbar Football
Dunbar Football / John Bowers

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Aberdeen 21, Joppatowne 2

Allegany 18, Northern 13

Archbishop Spalding 56, Loyola Blakefield 6

Bel Air 21, C. Milton Wright 17

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 44, Springbrook 13

Bohemia Manor 29, Harford Tech 0

Boonsboro 35, North Hagerstown 26

Boys' Latin 34, St. John's Catholic Prep 8

Broadneck 42, Meade 7

Cambridge-South Dorchester 25, Washington 12

Catonsville 6, Woodlawn 8

Century 13, Manchester Valley 7

Churchill 34, Wootton 0

City College 51, Green Street Academy 8

Clarksburg 48, Watkins Mill 0

Crofton 40, Arundel 19

Decatur 35, Kent Island 0

DeMatha 23, St. John's 20

Dunbar 50, Digital Harbor 6

Dundalk 14, Dulaney 6

Eastern Tech 36, Western Tech & Environmental Science 22

Edgewood 50, Fallston 6

Edmondson-Westside 16, Douglass 0

Eleanor Roosevelt 35, Laurel 0

Fort Hill 56, Smithsburg 6

Gilman 13, Calvert Hall 7

Glenelg 40, Long Reach 3

Great Mills 28, Lackey 14

Gwynn Park 38, Friendly 0

Havre de Grace 56, North Harford 14

Howard 45, Guilford Park 6

Huntingtown 35, Northern 14

Landon 28, Episcopal 21

Lewis 22, Lake Clifton 6

Liberty 18, South Hagerstown 13

Linganore 62, Governor Thomas Johnson 6

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 42, Forest Park 0

Middletown 55, Catoctin 0

Milford Mill Academy 48, Randallstown 12

North Caroline 15, Bennett 12

North Point 29, Westlake 3

Northeast 30, Southern 19

Northampton 49, Snow Hill 34

Northwood 26, Centennial 12

Oakdale 32, Frederick 6

Oakland Mills 43, Atholton 13

Old Mill 48, Annapolis 6

Overlea 7, Owings Mills 6

Oxon Hill 72, Bladensburg 0

Paint Branch 20, Blake 7

Patuxent 21, Calvert 14

Perryville 54, Patterson Mill 21

Perry Hall 56, Hereford 32

Pikesville 38, Towson 28

Potomac 35, Flowers 7

Queen Anne's County 43, Parkside 27

Quince Orchard 35, Northwest 16

Rising Sun 36, North East 0

Severn School 28, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 15

Severna Park 51, North County 0

South River 42, Chesapeake 13

Southern 33, Uniontown 13

Southern Huntingdon County 22, Clear Spring 14

St. Charles 28, Stone 0

St. Frances 28, Aces Elite Sports Academy 0

St. Paul's 21, John Carroll 14

St. Vincent Pallotti 21, Archbishop Curley 6

Urbana 41, Tuscarora 7

Walkersville 50, Brunswick 14

Walter Johnson 39, Whitman 7

Westminster 43, Francis Scott Key 6

Wheaton 28, Kennedy 16

Wilde Lake 28, Hammond 26

Winters Mill 23, South Carroll 13

Wise 45, Suitland 6

Woodlawn 8, Catonsville 6

