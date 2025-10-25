Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
Aberdeen 21, Joppatowne 2
Allegany 18, Northern 13
Archbishop Spalding 56, Loyola Blakefield 6
Bel Air 21, C. Milton Wright 17
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 44, Springbrook 13
Bohemia Manor 29, Harford Tech 0
Boonsboro 35, North Hagerstown 26
Boys' Latin 34, St. John's Catholic Prep 8
Broadneck 42, Meade 7
Cambridge-South Dorchester 25, Washington 12
Catonsville 6, Woodlawn 8
Century 13, Manchester Valley 7
Churchill 34, Wootton 0
City College 51, Green Street Academy 8
Clarksburg 48, Watkins Mill 0
Crofton 40, Arundel 19
Decatur 35, Kent Island 0
DeMatha 23, St. John's 20
Dunbar 50, Digital Harbor 6
Dundalk 14, Dulaney 6
Eastern Tech 36, Western Tech & Environmental Science 22
Edgewood 50, Fallston 6
Edmondson-Westside 16, Douglass 0
Eleanor Roosevelt 35, Laurel 0
Fort Hill 56, Smithsburg 6
Gilman 13, Calvert Hall 7
Glenelg 40, Long Reach 3
Great Mills 28, Lackey 14
Gwynn Park 38, Friendly 0
Havre de Grace 56, North Harford 14
Howard 45, Guilford Park 6
Huntingtown 35, Northern 14
Landon 28, Episcopal 21
Lewis 22, Lake Clifton 6
Liberty 18, South Hagerstown 13
Linganore 62, Governor Thomas Johnson 6
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 42, Forest Park 0
Middletown 55, Catoctin 0
Milford Mill Academy 48, Randallstown 12
North Caroline 15, Bennett 12
North Point 29, Westlake 3
Northeast 30, Southern 19
Northampton 49, Snow Hill 34
Northwood 26, Centennial 12
Oakdale 32, Frederick 6
Oakland Mills 43, Atholton 13
Old Mill 48, Annapolis 6
Overlea 7, Owings Mills 6
Oxon Hill 72, Bladensburg 0
Paint Branch 20, Blake 7
Patuxent 21, Calvert 14
Perryville 54, Patterson Mill 21
Perry Hall 56, Hereford 32
Pikesville 38, Towson 28
Potomac 35, Flowers 7
Queen Anne's County 43, Parkside 27
Quince Orchard 35, Northwest 16
Rising Sun 36, North East 0
Severn School 28, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 15
Severna Park 51, North County 0
South River 42, Chesapeake 13
Southern 33, Uniontown 13
Southern Huntingdon County 22, Clear Spring 14
St. Charles 28, Stone 0
St. Frances 28, Aces Elite Sports Academy 0
St. Paul's 21, John Carroll 14
St. Vincent Pallotti 21, Archbishop Curley 6
Urbana 41, Tuscarora 7
Walkersville 50, Brunswick 14
Walter Johnson 39, Whitman 7
Westminster 43, Francis Scott Key 6
Wheaton 28, Kennedy 16
Wilde Lake 28, Hammond 26
Winters Mill 23, South Carroll 13
Wise 45, Suitland 6
Woodlawn 8, Catonsville 6
