Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 86 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, October 24, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 3 Archbishop Spalding travels to take on No. 17 Loyola Blakefield, and No. 25 Potomac takes on No. 6 Flowers.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - October 24, 2025
15 ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.
Maryland Class 1A High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 23 Class 1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Edmondson-Westside vs Douglass, starts at 3:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Calvert vs Patuxent at 6:00 PM. The final game, Patterson Mill vs Perryville, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 27 Class 2A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Milford Mill Academy vs Randallstown at 4:30 PM. The final game, C. Milton Wright vs Bel Air, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A- 1A High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 20 Class 2A-1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Edmondson-Westside vs Douglass, starts at 3:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Digital Harbor vs Dunbar at 5:00 PM. The final game, Edgewood vs Fallston, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A-1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 2A-1A scoreboard
Maryland Class 3A High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 29 Class 3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Poly vs Patterson, starts at 3:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Milford Mill Academy vs Randallstown at 4:30 PM. The final game, C. Milton Wright vs Bel Air, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 17 Class 4A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Dundalk vs Dulaney, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Northwest vs Quince Orchard at 6:30 PM. The final game, Suitland vs Wise, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Schedule - October 24
There are 31 Class 4A-3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Digital Harbor vs Dunbar, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by North Point vs Westlake at 6:00 PM. The final game, Whitman vs Walter Johnson, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 4A-3A scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.