Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

See every final score from this week of Maryland high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Dunbar and Fort Hill have been two of the most consistent public school state powers of this century. The Poets and Sentinels collide Sept. 12 at Greenway Avenue Stadium in Western Maryland.
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Aberdeen 36, Bel Air 22

Albert Gallatin 62, Clear Spring 27

Archbishop Curley 41, St. John's Catholic Prep 0

Archbishop Spalding 51, St. Mary's 7

Arundel 28, Annapolis 14

Blake 25, Blair 0

Boonsboro 41, Williamsport 27

Bridgeport 49, Fort Hill 14

Broadneck 30, Glen Burnie 13

Bullis 34, Flint Hill 3

C. Milton Wright 47, North Harford 7

Century 19, North Hagerstown 14

Christchurch School 12, Maryland School for the Deaf 6

Colonel Richardson 38, Cambridge-South Dorchester 28

Crossland 28, Friendly 0

Crofton 30, Chesapeake 3

Damascus 45, Rockville 6

DeMatha 43, Riverdale Baptist 6

Digital Harbor 30, Patterson 0

Douglass 6, Lewis 0

Dunbar 58, Lake Clifton 0

Easton 42, Bennett 0

Edgewood 30, Havre de Grace 7

Edmondson-Westside 38, Benjamin Franklin 8

Einstein 44, Watkins Mill 38

Elkton 59, North East 0

Fallston 32, Harford Tech 14

Frankfort 41, Mountain Ridge 6

Glenelg 6, Oakland Mills 50

Great Mills 40, Chopticon 0

Guilford Park 45, Atholton 12

Huntingtown 19, St. Charles 16

John Carroll 28, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 7

Kenwood 16, Overlea 6

Kennedy 35, Northwood 14

Kent Island 40, North Caroline 17

Lackey 40, La Plata 0

Largo 39, Fairmont Heights 6

Linganore 42, Frederick 0

Manchester Valley 10, Liberty 0

Marriotts Ridge 13, Reservoir 0

Maret 49, Allegany 26

McDonogh 28, Mount St. Joseph 14

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 42, City College 14

Middletown 56, Tuscarora 28

Milford Mill Academy 35, Franklin 0

North Star 42, Hancock 6

Northwestern 23, Bladensburg 8

Northern 35, Hampshire 21

Oakdale 45, Urbana 24

Old Mill 49, North County 0

Our Lady of Good Counsel 27, St. Mary's Ryken 21

Owings Mills 42, Woodlawn 0

Oxon Hill 49, Bowie 6

Paint Branch 18, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 0

Patapsco 6, Towson 19

Patterson Mill 27, Joppatowne 20

Patuxent 28, Leonardtown 7

Perryville 42, Rising Sun 8

Potomac 41, Laurel 29

Quince Orchard 34, Churchill 13

Richard Montgomery 32, Wheaton 15

River Hill 53, Hammond 6

Sherwood 41, Clarksburg 0

Smithsburg 48, Poolesville 0

Southern 19, Berkeley Springs 13

Southern 58, Centennial 0

South Hagerstown 14, Catoctin 0

Sparrows Point 27, Eastern Tech 14

St. Frances 37, The First Academy 0

Suitland 30, Eleanor Roosevelt 7

Walkersville 72, Governor Thomas Johnson 27

Washington 36, Nandua 7

Westlake 17, McDonough 7

Westminster 49, South Carroll 0

Whitman 48, Springbrook 13

Wilde Lake 36, Mt. Hebron 15

Winters Mill 20, Francis Scott Key 3

