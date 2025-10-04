Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Maryland high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
Aberdeen 36, Bel Air 22
Albert Gallatin 62, Clear Spring 27
Archbishop Curley 41, St. John's Catholic Prep 0
Archbishop Spalding 51, St. Mary's 7
Arundel 28, Annapolis 14
Blake 25, Blair 0
Boonsboro 41, Williamsport 27
Bridgeport 49, Fort Hill 14
Broadneck 30, Glen Burnie 13
Bullis 34, Flint Hill 3
C. Milton Wright 47, North Harford 7
Century 19, North Hagerstown 14
Christchurch School 12, Maryland School for the Deaf 6
Colonel Richardson 38, Cambridge-South Dorchester 28
Crossland 28, Friendly 0
Crofton 30, Chesapeake 3
Damascus 45, Rockville 6
DeMatha 43, Riverdale Baptist 6
Digital Harbor 30, Patterson 0
Douglass 6, Lewis 0
Dunbar 58, Lake Clifton 0
Easton 42, Bennett 0
Edgewood 30, Havre de Grace 7
Edmondson-Westside 38, Benjamin Franklin 8
Einstein 44, Watkins Mill 38
Elkton 59, North East 0
Fallston 32, Harford Tech 14
Frankfort 41, Mountain Ridge 6
Glenelg 6, Oakland Mills 50
Great Mills 40, Chopticon 0
Guilford Park 45, Atholton 12
Huntingtown 19, St. Charles 16
John Carroll 28, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 7
Kenwood 16, Overlea 6
Kennedy 35, Northwood 14
Kent Island 40, North Caroline 17
Lackey 40, La Plata 0
Largo 39, Fairmont Heights 6
Linganore 42, Frederick 0
Manchester Valley 10, Liberty 0
Marriotts Ridge 13, Reservoir 0
Maret 49, Allegany 26
McDonogh 28, Mount St. Joseph 14
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 42, City College 14
Middletown 56, Tuscarora 28
Milford Mill Academy 35, Franklin 0
North Star 42, Hancock 6
Northwestern 23, Bladensburg 8
Northern 35, Hampshire 21
Oakdale 45, Urbana 24
Old Mill 49, North County 0
Our Lady of Good Counsel 27, St. Mary's Ryken 21
Owings Mills 42, Woodlawn 0
Oxon Hill 49, Bowie 6
Paint Branch 18, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 0
Patapsco 6, Towson 19
Patterson Mill 27, Joppatowne 20
Patuxent 28, Leonardtown 7
Perryville 42, Rising Sun 8
Potomac 41, Laurel 29
Quince Orchard 34, Churchill 13
Richard Montgomery 32, Wheaton 15
River Hill 53, Hammond 6
Sherwood 41, Clarksburg 0
Smithsburg 48, Poolesville 0
Southern 19, Berkeley Springs 13
Southern 58, Centennial 0
South Hagerstown 14, Catoctin 0
Sparrows Point 27, Eastern Tech 14
St. Frances 37, The First Academy 0
Suitland 30, Eleanor Roosevelt 7
Walkersville 72, Governor Thomas Johnson 27
Washington 36, Nandua 7
Westlake 17, McDonough 7
Westminster 49, South Carroll 0
Whitman 48, Springbrook 13
Wilde Lake 36, Mt. Hebron 15
Winters Mill 20, Francis Scott Key 3
